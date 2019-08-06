John Lecci joins Markel as Senior Director, US Professional Errors & Omissions

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that John Lecci has been named a Senior Director of Professional Liability. He will be heading up the New York-based US Professional Errors & Omissions team.

Lecci was most recently employed by Axis, where he was responsible for underwriting management liability and employment practice liability for law firms and other professional organizations. Over the course of his 23-year career, his primary insurance focus has been on errors and omissions coverage for lawyers and accountants. He is a lawyer by training.

Drew Dinsmore, Managing Director, Professional Liability, stated, "We are excited to have John joining our team. Markel's professional liability franchise is strong, and we see nothing but upside and growth in the E&O arena. John will be instrumental in our relationship-based growth strategy in the US."

Lecci will report to Dinsmore, and his appointment was effective July 22, 2019.

