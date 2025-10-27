John Legend Surprises Guests at the Fetch Pet Gala After Party Presented by Kismet

The evening featured performances from Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster and Leslie Odom, Jr. – all to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet and Wags & Walks

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Fetch Pet Gala hosted by Fetch Pet Insurance at the Carlyle in New York City raised over a half of million dollars in one night for lifesaving nonprofits, marking an extraordinary evening of purpose and performance. The funds will directly support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet and Wags & Walks, helping pets and their people access medical care, safe shelter and essential support.

Paul Guyardo President & CEO of Fetch, Inc. and Mathé Young Mosny Founder & CEO of Kismet pose with Rescue Pups from North Shore Animal League America at the Fetch Pet Gala Presented by Kismet at The Carlyle on October 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fetch Pet Insurance Gala) (PRNewsfoto/Fetch Pet Insurance) Sutton Foster, Bernadette Peters, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Guyardo President & CEO of Fetch, Inc. and John Legend onstage during the Fetch Pet Gala Presented by Kismet at The Carlyle on October 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fetch Pet Insurance Gala) (PRNewsfoto/Fetch Pet Insurance)

"This wasn't just a gala – it was a movement," said Paul Guyardo, CEO of Fetch Pet. "Together with the immense generosity of our performers, designers and partners, we created something spectacular to raise funds for pets and their people in need."

As presenting sponsor, Kismet played a lead role in shaping the evening's spirit of connection, compassion, and canine joy. Co-founded by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and guided by Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Kwane Stewart, Kismet is a modern dog food brand focused on clinically proven nutrition and community impact. The partnership with Fetch Pet Insurance builds on Kismet's broader commitment to equitable pet care and high-impact philanthropy.

"We created Kismet to serve dogs and their humans with food rooted in science and a mission rooted in love," said Mathe Young Mosny, Kismet's CEO. "Partnering with Fetch Pet Insurance to support organizations like Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet, and Wags & Walks was a natural fit. This night was more than a gala—it was a celebration of what's possible when purpose and performance come together. We are grateful to Fetch Pet Insurance for hosting an evening that will have such a profound impact on pets and people who love them."

During dinner, Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster, and Leslie Odom Jr. delivered unforgettable performances.

Leslie Odom Jr. opened the evening with soulful renditions of Roberta Flack's "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face," his original song "Loved," and a stirring a cappella take on Bob Dylan's "Forever Young," before closing with "Dear Theodosia" from Hamilton .

opened the evening with soulful renditions of Roberta Flack's "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face," his original song "Loved," and a stirring a cappella take on Bob Dylan's "Forever Young," before closing with "Dear Theodosia" from . Sutton Foster charmed the audience with "If I Were a Bell" from Guys and Dolls and a series of playful tributes to her rescue pets, including Ella Fitzgerald's "Undecided," "The Nearness of You," and her witty parody, "Mabel This Time."

charmed the audience with "If I Were a Bell" from and a series of playful tributes to her rescue pets, including Ella Fitzgerald's "Undecided," "The Nearness of You," and her witty parody, "Mabel This Time." Bernadette Peters captivated with a trio of Stephen Sondheim classics — "(They Ask Me Why) I Believe in You," "Losing My Mind," and "Anyone Can Whistle" — before joining Foster for a jubilant duet of "Old Friends" from Merrily We Roll Along.

Peters and Foster served as masters of ceremonies guiding attendees through a night of music, storytelling and celebration. As the curtain fell on the gala performances, the celebration continued at the Fetch Pet After Party presented by Kismet, where guests were treated to a surprise piano set by John Legend. His intimate performance transformed the evening into a private concert, providing the perfect crescendo to a star-studded night celebrating compassion, community, and connection.

Rescue pups from North Shore Animal League America strutted the Green Carpet, presented by Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day, alongside celebrities and guests wearing Collars for Cause™ custom-designed by Jeffrey Banks, James Taffin de Givenchy, Josie Natori, Irene Neuwirth and Stefania Pramma. Proceeds from the collars will benefit the gala's charities and be featured in HERITAGE Auctions' Holiday Luxury Accessories Signature® Auction on December 4, 2025.

"From the incredible team at Fetch Pet Insurance to our luminous and brilliant Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster and Leslie Odom Jr., and the legendary John Legend, and the sponsors who shared their heart on this special night, we're deeply grateful for this generosity that fuels real impact," said Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "Together, we're helping people across the country, and their beloved furry friends, find care, life-affirming comfort and connection when they need it most."

The evening was presented by Kismet , a modern dog food brand rooted in science-backed nutrition and giving back, co-founded by longtime dog parents and advocates Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and guided by Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Kwane Stewart, with support from Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day , and SATELLAI . Tito's Handmade Vodka was a proud sponsor of the gala. Corporate partners include AXIS Capital, Cozen O'Connor, GlobalLogic, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Icon Media Direct, JPMorganChase, Pet Insurance Quotes LLC, Raymond James, Sapiens, Tokio Marine HCC, Aon, SPRYFOX and Solomon Page and Warburg Pincus. The partnership between Fetch Pet Insurance and Broadway Cares was initiated by The Erlick Group, a leading sponsorship agency since 1992. The event highlighted the power of community, entertainment and philanthropy coming together to make a tangible impact for pets in need.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch Pet is a leading tech-enabled pet wellness company helping pet parents give their dogs and cats longer, healthier lives. As the most complete pet insurance in North America, Fetch Pet covers more types of injury and illness than other providers, offering up to 90% coverage on unexpected vet bills and 100% reimbursement on qualifying medications through Fetch Pet Rx.

Fetch Pet delivers personalized health insights with its patented Fetch Pet Health Forecast, helping pet parents take a proactive approach to their pet's care. And when it matters most, Fetch Pet offers fast and easy claims processing, so families can focus on care—not paperwork.

Members also get access to Fetch Pet Health Perks, an exclusive marketplace offering over $1,500 in discounts on brands committed to the health and wellness of pets, from food to training.

Through a mission-driven approach, Fetch Pet is committed to helping the pets—and pet parents—who need it most. From donating over $8 million to shelter partners, to supporting pets impacted by natural disasters, to helping expand Project Street Vet from a one-city initiative to a presence in nine communities across the country.

With innovative offerings like pre-existing condition coverage for adopted pets, 24/7 online vet access, and behavioral health support, Fetch Pet is redefining what it means to protect pets.

Learn more at fetchpet.com .

Fetch Pet insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch Pet Insurance, Fetch Pet Insurance Services in New York and British Columbia, Fetch Insurance in Nebraska, Fetch Pet Insurance Services, LLC in Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico and California) CA license # 0F60627 and underwritten by AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. For more information, visit fetchpet.com .

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping ensure those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses receive medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. Broadway Cares is the major financial supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including eight organizations specifically focused on helping people with chronic illnesses keep and care for their beloved pets: Animalkind in Hudson, NY; PAWS (Pets Are Wonderful Support) in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco; Pet Project for Pets in Wilton Manors, FL; Pets Are Loving Support in Atlanta and Guerneville, CA; and San Diego Humane Society in San Diego.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org , at facebook.com/broadwaycares , at instagram.com/broadwaycares , at tiktok.com/@broadwaycares and at youtube.com/@broadwaycares .

Broadway Barks is a 501(c)3 nonprofit cofounded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore which unites animal shelters, rescue organizations and the Broadway community to find loving homes for countless dogs and cats. As animals await their forever home, your support helps provide food, medical care, and safe shelter for our furry friends.

Wags and Walks is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to reducing euthanasia and celebrating rescue dogs as beloved family members. Since 2011, Wags has saved over 16,000 dogs across Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York. Wags and Walks is focused on advocating for wrongfully stereotyped bully breeds, medical dogs, and mamas and puppies that are often overlooked and at risk due to overcrowding. We know that, like amazing dogs, loving families come in all shapes and sizes. Our goal is to fund every pup in our care as an adopter whose home, family, and lifestyle are a perfect fit for a lifetime of love and happiness.

Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that empowers veterinary teams to deliver professional, non-judgmental medical care & support to pet families experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability. The vision of Project Street Vet is to create a world where veterinary care is accessible to every pet family.

