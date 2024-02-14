John Legend's Inclusive Personal Care Brand LOVED01 Debuts in the Amazon Beauty Store

News provided by

LOVED01

14 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

The line of award-winning skincare products formulated for melanin-rich skin is collaborating with Amazon Beauty as the brand celebrates its one-year anniversary.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOVED01, the personal care brand created by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and entrepreneur John Legend—formulated for melanin-rich skin and beyond—celebrates its first anniversary by launching today in the Amazon Beauty store. Offering effective and affordable skin care, LOVED01's functional line of dermatologist-approved formulas are crafted to nourish, moisturize, and gently balance pH, leaving skin glowing, vibrant, and beautiful. The award-winning collection of skin care products is now available to Amazon customers at amazon.com/loved01. Prime members get fast, free shipping on every order.

Bringing LOVED01 to the Amazon Beauty store furthers the brand's mission of providing efficacious, luxury skin care at an affordable price point, available where customers shop every day. Committed to equality in skin care, Legend created LOVED01 to meet the needs of melanin-rich skin, while addressing issues universal to all skin types. LOVED01 offers customers clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas with a focus on hydration and protection, featuring a proprietary blend of Sea Buckthorn Oil to even out skin tone and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and Rosehip Oil to hydrate and moisturize resulting in softer skin and improved skin barrier function. 

"We created LOVED01 to offer our customers affordable, accessible, and effective products formulated especially for melanin-rich skin," says founder John Legend. "At LOVED01, we believe everyone deserves love and care, and we strive to help people celebrate and nourish their skin. We're excited to reach an even wider audience by collaborating with Amazon Beauty." 

"Amazon Beauty is an inclusive store with a large and diverse customer base, and we are relentlessly focused on inspiring customers to find products that help them look and feel their best," says Melis del Rey, GM of Beauty, Baby, and Beauty Tech for Amazon U.S. Stores. "LOVED01 delivers elegantly simple self-care as well as incredible value for Amazon Beauty customers."

LOVED01 takes pride in offering gender-neutral products that cater to a diverse audience. Amazon customers can now show shop their favorite LOVED01 products including Face + Body Moisturizer, Toning Mist, Exfoliating Cleanser, Face + Body Oil, Shave Cream, and the recently launched Face + Body Cleansing Bar, Cleansing Wipes, and Hand Wash.

Amazon Live with John Legend
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will celebrate the Amazon Beauty launch of LOVED01 with a "Get Ready with Us" Amazon Live event on February 14th at 1:30pm PST/4:30pm ET to give customers a sneak peek at their skincare routine and highlight some of their favorite products ahead of date night! Customers can watch and shop, plus ask questions in the live chat. 

About LOVED01
Founded by John Legend in February 2023, LOVED01 is a personal care brand on a mission to democratize skincare by providing elevated, unisex skin and body products for melanin-rich skin, at an affordable price point. Featuring a line of 10 skin and body care products, LOVED01 offers targeted skin-care solutions made of thoughtful ingredients for melanin-rich skin to deliver truly effective results. LOVED01's dermatologist-approved products nourish, moisturize, and gently rebalance the skin's pH levels, leaving users feeling clean, vibrant, and beautiful. Rooted in accessibility and simplicity, the brand offers luxurious products under $15 USD available at Amazon, CVS, Walmart, and loved01.com. @loved01skin

Contact: Chasen Creative Media
[email protected]

SOURCE LOVED01

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.