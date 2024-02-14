John Legend's Inclusive Personal Care Brand LOVED01 Debuts in the Amazon Beauty Store

The line of award-winning skincare products formulated for melanin-rich skin is collaborating with Amazon Beauty as the brand celebrates its one-year anniversary.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOVED01, the personal care brand created by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and entrepreneur John Legend—formulated for melanin-rich skin and beyond—celebrates its first anniversary by launching today in the Amazon Beauty store. Offering effective and affordable skin care, LOVED01's functional line of dermatologist-approved formulas are crafted to nourish, moisturize, and gently balance pH, leaving skin glowing, vibrant, and beautiful. The award-winning collection of skin care products is now available to Amazon customers at amazon.com/loved01 . Prime members get fast, free shipping on every order.

Bringing LOVED01 to the Amazon Beauty store furthers the brand's mission of providing efficacious, luxury skin care at an affordable price point, available where customers shop every day. Committed to equality in skin care, Legend created LOVED01 to meet the needs of melanin-rich skin, while addressing issues universal to all skin types. LOVED01 offers customers clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas with a focus on hydration and protection, featuring a proprietary blend of Sea Buckthorn Oil to even out skin tone and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and Rosehip Oil to hydrate and moisturize resulting in softer skin and improved skin barrier function.

"We created LOVED01 to offer our customers affordable, accessible, and effective products formulated especially for melanin-rich skin," says founder John Legend. "At LOVED01, we believe everyone deserves love and care, and we strive to help people celebrate and nourish their skin. We're excited to reach an even wider audience by collaborating with Amazon Beauty."

"Amazon Beauty is an inclusive store with a large and diverse customer base, and we are relentlessly focused on inspiring customers to find products that help them look and feel their best," says Melis del Rey, GM of Beauty, Baby, and Beauty Tech for Amazon U.S. Stores. "LOVED01 delivers elegantly simple self-care as well as incredible value for Amazon Beauty customers."

LOVED01 takes pride in offering gender-neutral products that cater to a diverse audience. Amazon customers can now show shop their favorite LOVED01 products including Face + Body Moisturizer , Toning Mist , Exfoliating Cleanser , Face + Body Oil , Shave Cream , and the recently launched Face + Body Cleansing Bar , Cleansing Wipes , and Hand Wash .

Amazon Live with John Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will celebrate the Amazon Beauty launch of LOVED01 with a "Get Ready with Us" Amazon Live event on February 14th at 1:30pm PST/4:30pm ET to give customers a sneak peek at their skincare routine and highlight some of their favorite products ahead of date night! Customers can watch and shop, plus ask questions in the live chat.

About LOVED01

Founded by John Legend in February 2023, LOVED01 is a personal care brand on a mission to democratize skincare by providing elevated, unisex skin and body products for melanin-rich skin, at an affordable price point. Featuring a line of 10 skin and body care products, LOVED01 offers targeted skin-care solutions made of thoughtful ingredients for melanin-rich skin to deliver truly effective results. LOVED01's dermatologist-approved products nourish, moisturize, and gently rebalance the skin's pH levels, leaving users feeling clean, vibrant, and beautiful. Rooted in accessibility and simplicity, the brand offers luxurious products under $15 USD available at Amazon, CVS, Walmart, and loved01.com. @loved01skin

