John Legend's Musical Journey with Singer: Chinese Netizens Hail a "Masterclass"

CHANGSHA, China, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EGOT winner John Legend made a surprise appearance on Hunan TV's Chinese music competition Singer 2026, produced by Hunan TV, performing "All of Me" and "Imagine" on piano. His fully live, pitch-perfect delivery drew widespread praise online, with many calling it a "masterclass". In a post-show interview, Legend said the show's cross-border, vocal-focused atmosphere moved him deeply. "I'm not here to win, but to learn and connect."

Since 2024, Singer has hosted over 20 international artists, each delivering memorable performances while experiencing Chinese culture—a two-way fusion of Eastern and Western musical traditions.

Two Classic Songs, One Local Immersion

Onstage, Legend remained humble, offering thoughtful comments on fellow contestants. He praised Vinida's powerful, energetic performance, saying it deserved first place, and noted that her rap-infused style expanded his view of musical boundaries. He complimented Zhang Yuan's theatrical stage presence and nuanced vocals, recognized Qi Yu's ethereal Chinese singing style, and acknowledged Hu Yanbin's solid, sophisticated arrangements. Rather than treating rivals as competitors, he saw them as collaborators. Before each round, he watched rehearsals closely, drawing inspiration from Chinese melodic phrasing and understated emotional expression, weaving Eastern aesthetics into his own delivery—using pure voice to bridge cultures.

Beyond the stage, Legend visited Yuelu Mountain and explored Changsha's local cuisine with Vinida, who was surprised by his skill with chopsticks. He said he loved the city's vibrant street life, and that the authentic cultural experience deepened his understanding of the Eastern roots of Chinese pop music.

Calling Singer a Rare Platform for Global Musicians

Legend spoke highly of Singer 2026, noting that few music shows consistently bring together top domestic and international talents on an equal footing, free from cultural barriers and encouraging diverse genres. His time in Changsha gave him a close-up view of the vitality of Chinese music, nurtured by millennia of heritage. The show's open, creative environment allows artists of different languages and styles to transcend geography and communicate through melody alone. For him, this guest appearance was not just a competition, but a complete cultural exploration—using music to shorten distances and engage in a respectful dialogue between East and West.

As a long-running cross-cultural music IP, Singer 2026 continues to welcome global artists. Past participants include Jessie J, Michael Bublé, Charlie Puth, and Adam Lambert, each delivering unforgettable moments that embody the harmonious blend of Chinese and international pop traditions.

SOURCE Hunan TV