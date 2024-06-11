JOHN LEGUIZAMO TO SERVE AS CABRINI MISSION FOUNDATION AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrini Mission Foundation is excited to announce Emmy Award-winning actor, producer, storyteller, and activist, John Leguizamo, is joining the Foundation as an Ambassador. With his remarkable talent, commitment to social justice, and drive to create positive change, John embodies the spirit of the mission to serve and empower communities in need.

John commented, "My mother has long been connected to the Missionary Sisters, and I have always respected St. Frances Xavier Cabrini's legacy here in New York City. The Foundation is a wonderful organization continuing Mother Cabrini's work, and I am honored to be associated with them."

As an Ambassador, John will use his voice and influence to raise awareness about the Foundation's essential work in immigration, education, healthcare, social services, and pastoral care, especially among the most vulnerable and marginalized communities.

"John Leguizamo's ability to connect with people from all walks of life makes him an ideal partner for our mission," said Sr. Pietrina Raccuglia, Chair of the Foundation Board. "We're honored to welcome John aboard and eagerly anticipate collaborating with him to effect meaningful change."

The Cabrini Mission Foundation, a New York-based 501c3 organization, serves as the philanthropic arm of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Guadalupe Province, the religious order founded by St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, the Patron Saint of Immigrants in 1880.

