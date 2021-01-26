John Lewis & Partners Selects Marxent 3D Room Planner and 3D Renders for Virtual Interior Design Appointments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful trial, John Lewis is now set to roll out 3D visualization for all Home Design Appointments. The new technology will be used by Home Design Stylists to showcase their interior design work to customers. The technology is used to help customers with what is often the hardest part of shopping for new home products, deciding what they will look like in the room, and understanding the physical layout and size of their space.

John Lewis and Partners 3D Room Planner for Home Design Appointments John Lewis 3D Room Planner with "Design from Photo" John Lewis HD Render from 3D Room Planner for Web

Customers attending either an in-store or virtual appointment will be able to recreate their rooms digitally with the same room dimensions, doors, and windows in a realistic 2D or 3D image. The designs will include John Lewis products, bringing to life their interior ideas. They will also be able to change the color of the walls and floors to create a complete look.

After the appointment, customers will be emailed a floor plan, a 3D visualization of the space created for them with shoppable links, and at least one photograph-like 3D render that captures the virtual space from a specific perspective.

Karen Reeves, Advisory Services Trading Manager said; "This technology was successfully trialed last year, with great feedback from customers and partners alike. We are thrilled to be bringing this experience to our customers on the high street as part of our free Home Design appointments, allowing customers to fully immerse themselves in their designs and get excited about their future home improvements."

"By using the tool, we have found customers can confidently explore options that they may not have considered before and understand better how their room will come together."

The technology has been developed by the US-based, design and visualization company Marxent. "John Lewis has a long history of innovation and we're proud to be part of that story," said Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "This investment in Marxent's 3D Cloud positions John Lewis to bring inspiration and visualization to every point in the customer journey."

The new Home Design visualization experience will be available in all John Lewis & Partners Home Design Services appointments from January 2021.

About Marxent

Marxent 3D Cloud and 3D applications are used by innovative omnichannel home improvement and home furnishings retailers and manufacturers to reduce returns, sell bigger baskets, and enhance the customer experience both in-store and in a range of virtual selling formats. From 3D Room Design to AR to VR, 3D Cloud enables shoppers to plan, visualize and buy with confidence. 3D Cloud is a content management and hosting platform for 3D products that scales to the enterprise and powers applications for product visualization and configuration at all points in the customer path to purchase, including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 360 Product Spins, 3D Product Configurators, and Web VR applications such as 3D Room Planner and 3D Kitchen Designer for Web. With 3D Cloud retail solutions, buyers can visually configure, price and quote projects with multiple components and customizations. For more information, visit www.marxent.com . Clients include Lowe's Home Improvement, La-Z-Boy, Macy's, HNI Corporation, and Fortune Brands.

About John Lewis Partnership

The John Lewis Partnership owns and operates two of Britain's best-loved retail brands - John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners. Started as a radical idea nearly a century ago, the Partnership is the largest employee-owned business in the UK and amongst the largest in the world, with over 78,000 employees who are all Partners in the business. For all intents and purposes, the Partnership is a social enterprise; the profits made are reinvested into the business - for customers and Partners. John Lewis & Partners operates 42 shops plus one outlet across the UK as well as johnlewis.com . Waitrose & Partners has 332 shops in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Channel Islands, including 59 convenience branches, and another 27 shops at Welcome Break locations. Waitrose & Partners exports products to more than 50 countries worldwide and has 13 shops which operate under license in the UAE. The retailer's omnichannel business includes the online grocery service, Waitrose.com , as well as specialist online shops including waitrosecellar.com for wine and waitroseflorist.com for plants and flowers.

