John Lionberger Joins DGP Capital's Industrial And Manufacturing M&A Team

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DGP Capital is pleased to announce that John Lionberger has joined DGP Capital as an Executive Director. With the addition of John to its advisory team, DGP further deepens it's domain expertise within the industrials, manufacturing and business services sectors. Managing Director Jack Chang notes, "We're excited to have John on our team, given his extensive operating and leadership experience in the general industrial and business services space. His C-level experience within our sectors of coverage further demonstrates DGP's commitment to offering clients truly bespoke M&A and capital advisory services backed by deep industry expertise."

John Lionberger is a results-driven executive with a proven track record of driving growth and profitability. With full operational and P&L responsibility for organizations of 600+ staff with revenues exceeding $350 million, John is a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of strategic planning and implementation.

John's career began at Burns & McDonnell Engineering, where he led the newly formed Houston Regional Office in 1999. During his tenure, John was instrumental in growing the office from $1 million in revenue to over $350 million. He gained extensive experience with all aspects of S-Corp ESOP's, making him a recognized expert in this field.

After leaving Burns & McDonnell in 2012, John founded new engineering and construction divisions for Quanta Services and Stress Engineering. Prior to joining Stress Engineering, he advised the CEO on setting the company up as an ESOP to provide ownership transition.

In 2018, John joined a $200 million engineering firm as President and was elected to the Board of Directors. In this role, he had full operational, P&L, and risk management responsibility for the majority of the company's operating divisions in multiple locations.

Beyond his professional achievements, John is an active philanthropist, serving on the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas and Bradley University's College of Engineering Advisory Council. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, magna cum laude, from Bradley University and several certificates of specialization from Harvard Business School Online and Private Board Governance and ESOP Governance from the Private Director's Association.

John's philanthropic interests extend to his alma mater, Bradley University, where he has funded an endowed scholarship and contributed to the development of the convergence center merging the engineering and business schools. Additionally, he worked with his church to build the first trade school in Burundi, Africa, which has become the model for trade schools throughout the country. With his extensive experience, strategic mindset, and commitment to ESOPs and philanthropy, John is an invaluable asset to any organization.

