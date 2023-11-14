John Livatino Joins QBE North America as Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability

QBE North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced that John Livatino has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability, reporting to Dan Fortin, President of Specialty Insurance. John joins QBE following 25 years of underwriting experience in specialty insurance.

John Livatino, Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability, QBE North America
John Livatino, Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Liability, QBE North America

In his new role, Livatino will be responsible for planning, directing and executing the vision for the healthcare liability segment at QBE by leveraging his deep expertise and strong cross‑functional relationships. Furthermore, he will lead the establishment and oversee the execution of a consistent and coordinated underwriting approach that supports business excellence and realization of our strategy.

"We're excited to welcome John to this role, as QBE develops its healthcare liability segment," said Dan Fortin. "With decades of experience in the specialty insurance market, invaluable leadership skills, and extensive underwriting expertise, he has a standard of excellence that we are excited to leverage during this next phase of development. John has a deep knowledge of the healthcare industry, and I have the utmost confidence that he will help drive sustainable organizational growth and position QBE for long-term success in this market."

Before joining QBE, Livatino held several leadership roles at Beazley and Markel Corporation. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Southern California.

About QBE
QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in the first half of 2023 of $5 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook

