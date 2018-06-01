However, while not all his support has been monetary, Dean is proud to fund emergency services through his business.

Recently, John Lloyd Dean donated eight thousand dollars to the Noonday Fire Department.

About the Noonday Fire Department

The Noonday Fire Department is a non-profit organization, which is in Tyler, Texas.

This dedicated department does all it can, not only to help the community in crisis but also to bring the community together.

They are extremely protective and honorable of their firefighters. Each year, they hold a memorial for those that have passed on. Plus, at the end of the year, they hold a ceremony to honor their most dedicated firefighters. Awards given at this ceremony include Rookie of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, and Officer of the Year.

Donation Decision

"It's the dedication Noonday has to their community that inspired me to donate to them," John Lloyd Dean said.

Dean recognizes all that Noonday Fire Department does, in the line of duty, as well as for the community. Being that John Lloyd Dean is a proud supporter of his community as well, he admires the Noonday Fire Department's continual efforts.

To close, John Lloyd Dean is thankful to have a fire department through which he can garner so much pride. Having such a stable and involved fire department does wonders.

The Noonday Fire Department is not only keeping the community safe, they are keeping the community together through their efforts. Every event, outreach, and training they do is just as appreciated by the community as the fires they put out.

To show your support to the Noonday Fire Department, you can connect with them on their Facebook.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-lloyd-dean-donates-thousands-to-noonday-fire-department-300658338.html

SOURCE John Lloyd Dean