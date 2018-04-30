John M. Popelka Named President and Managing Partner at Anesi, Ozmon, Rodin, Novak & Kohen, Ltd.

A highly respected workers' compensation attorney, Popelka has achieved millions of dollars in compensation for injured workers and their families. His extensive appellate practice has led him to argue cases before the Illinois Appellate Court and the Illinois Supreme Court, generating decisions that have expanded the rights of working men and women in Illinois. He has authored articles on workers' compensation law, and has been a featured speaker on the topic at seminars and at John Marshall Law School. Popelka is a graduate of Marquette University and John Marshall Law School.

"As the fourth President and Managing Partner in the firm's distinguished 63-year history, it is an honor and privilege to serve Anesi Ozmon in this role," said Popelka. "Anesi Ozmon is an established leader in the Chicago legal community. I plan to build on our success as we continue to win cases and exceed client expectations."

"There is no better person to lead Anesi Ozmon at this juncture than John Popelka," said Mark Novak, Chairman. "John is a proven leader with incredible skills as a lawyer, and he also has the necessary vision and dedication to the principles upon which our firm was founded 63 years ago to lead our firm to even greater success in the future."

About Anesi Ozmon

Anesi Ozmon, Chicago's premier personal injury law firm since 1955, has earned its reputation for tenacious advocacy by winning record jury verdicts and achieving multimillion-dollar settlements. The firm specializes in personal injury, workplace accidents, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, as well as estate planning, real estate transactions, and other family law matters.

The firm has been one of the leaders of the trial bar for more than 60 years. It is recognized as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm for personal injury litigation and workers' compensation law in Chicago by U.S. News & World Report. Partners and associates have been recognized as AV-rated by Martindale Hubbell, and featured in Illinois Leading Lawyers, Illinois Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America. www.anesilaw.com.

