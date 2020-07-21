John Mandell Joins Attain, LLC

A technology consulting executive who specializes in transformation engagements across the Homeland Security market, Mandell brings more than a decade of experience in the National Security and DHS sector, having sold and delivered engagements to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), and others. He has successfully led complex business development pursuits with contract vehicles up to a $1B and introduced new and emerging technologies to support his clients' missions. John brings expertise in Digital Transformation, including DevSecOps practices, Cloud, and Advanced Analytics, as well as process improvement and IT services.

Prior to joining Attain, Mandell served as Director, Public Sector for Guidehouse (formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers). Earlier in his career, he was a member of the Grant Thornton Global Public Sector team and the BearingPoint Oracle practice.

"I am excited to join Attain, a next-generation firm known for driving innovation, emerging technologies, and impact to the public sector," said Mandell. "Attain has strong momentum, delivering digital solutions—and beyond—to our National Security clients, and I'm pleased to be a part of the team," he said.

"We are proud to welcome John to Attain," shared Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "We look forward to his leadership as we continue to bring change and transformation to help secure our nation from the many threats it faces."

