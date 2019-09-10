John Marr Joins DPS as Vice-President of Operations for Technical Services

Based in DPS's offices in Cary, North Carolina Marr will be responsible for leading the strategic direction and growth of the Cary TSO business and will have responsibility for operations, sales and marketing of DPS services including Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering Support, Quality & Scientific and CQV services. DPS Group has had a presence in North Carolina since 2013.

Marr has more than 18 years' experience in design, engineering and construction management of advanced facilities including microelectronics, specialized manufacturing and life sciences, involving both sales and project leadership functions. In his previous role he was responsible for revenues totalling more than $1 billion over the previous three years.

Gerard Morgan, President of DPS's US Technical Services said: "Under John's direction, DPS envisages strong growth in the south east, building on the strong growth we have enjoyed in north east and mid-Atlantic regions. John brings extensive leadership experience executing capital projects in the life sciences and related process manufacturing sectors. With his strong growth mindset and leadership skills, we are confident in his ability to take the Cary office to the next level."

"I'm excited and privileged to accept this role and look forward to working with the team as we continue to deliver on our strategic plan. DPS' growth and future success across our technical services operations is very much contingent on continuing to invest in our staff to support our clients with highly skilled professionals, while remaining client focused in meeting their needs. We will continue to offer a high-quality service, develop client relationships and build 'Trust'," Marr said following his appointment.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

SOURCE DPS Group