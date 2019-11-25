John Maselli joins DLA Piper's Corporate practice in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper announced today that John Maselli has joined the firm's Corporate practice as a partner in Northern California, based in the San Francisco office.

Maselli advises private equity sponsors, venture capital firms, portfolio companies and strategic acquirers and targets in connection with planning and executing domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, including leveraged buyouts, asset sales, tender offers, spinoffs and carveouts, take privates, and growth equity and early-stage investments. He also advises clients in connection with joint ventures and leveraged recapitalizations, as well as general corporate, securities law and commercial matters.

"John's broad M&A and private equity experience will make him an invaluable resource for our clients," said Victoria Lee, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Technology sector. "He has handled complex cross-border transactions across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, cybersecurity, life sciences and real estate, and his wide range of industry experience will deliver important value to domestic and international companies alike."

"John adds significant depth to our transactional capabilities in Northern California and will help us better meet the needs of clients engaging in strategic transactions across our global platform," said Bradley Gersich, co-chair of the firm's Northern California Corporate and Securities practice. "We are excited to have him on our team."

Maselli is the latest addition to the firm's Corporate practice, which has also recently welcomed partners Thomas Gaynor, Jinjian Huang and Khoa Do in Northern California, as well as Stephen Ballas and Stephen Reil in Los Angeles.

Maselli received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and his B.A. from the University of Southern California.

