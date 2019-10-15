John Mason Announces Candidacy for United States Congress, 5th District of Minnesota In Primary Challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today John Mason, an accomplished Diversity & Inclusion Executive, community organizer/activist, entrepreneur, and civic leader announced he is a candidate to represent Minnesota's 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and specifically, that he will run in the Democratic (DFL) Primary against sitting Representative Ilhan Omar. Mason's entry into the race gives voters a dynamic, forward-thinking choice as they decide who will be best to represent all Minnesotans. Mason is a strong credible candidate and when elected will make history by serving as the first openly gay black man in the U.S. Congress.

John Mason

Mason has vast executive and public leadership experience, an impressive education – including MPA and MBA degrees from the historically black, Kentucky State University, and a passion for serving his Minnesota community.

Throughout his life, Mason has been a community builder and an advocate for civil rights. This passion started with his parents who were also civil rights advocates. Mason continues that tradition of leadership and advocacy in education, Fortune 100 corporations, and non-profits. Mason is committed to building strong relationships and addressing the issues that Minnesotans care about most.

"Our inclusivity is our strength and our Minnesota values guide the way," said Mason. "During this time of increasing vitriol and obstruction in politics, with special interests working only to divide us here at home and abroad - the good people of Minnesota need to know that we can come together as a community with a common goal to better our neighborhoods, our economy, our schools, and our health. To this I say: Of course we can! We must continue to build on the accomplishments of President Obama on Healthcare, Education, Economic Opportunities, Gun Control, and the Environment. We must condemn all forms of hate, including Anti-Semitic tropes, comments, and innuendo, as well as covert bias on race, sexual orientation, and gender."

Mason lives in Minneapolis with his spouse, Nick Leonard (former candidate for U.S. Senate).

Mason will hold a press conference on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis – Skyway level. www.JohnMasonMN.com

