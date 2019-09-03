John Maxwell, Simon Sinek, and Chris Hodges Released as Impact Conference Speakers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opens today for Impact Conference, an action-packed, half-day leadership intensive taking place on Dec. 4 in Birmingham, Alabama. John Maxwell, Simon Sinek, and Highlands College Chancellor, Chris Hodges, were released as the conference speakers. This event exists for anyone looking to develop their leadership skills. These three leadership experts will provide attendees the tools to increase their influence and make an eternal impact.

John Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 26 million books in fifty languages. In 2014 he was identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association and the most influential leadership expert in the world by Business Insider and Inc. magazine. Because of his passion for leadership training, John has requested all event proceeds from Impact Leadership Conference benefit Highlands College, a higher education institution where learning, mentoring, relationships, and spiritual growth are top priorities.

"I invest in Highlands College. I speak for them. I give them money. I support them in every way because I know this is a school that's going to make a difference." -John Maxwell

Simon Sinek is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Start With Why, Leaders Eat Last, Together is Better, and Find Your Why. His new book, The Infinite Game, will be released in 2019. Described as "a visionary thinker with a rare intellect," Simon teaches leaders and organizations how to motivate people. With a bold goal to help build a world in which the vast majority of people wake up every single day feeling inspired, feel safe at work, and feel fulfilled at the end of the day, Simon is leading a movement to encourage people to do the things that inspire them. He is also a well-known inspirational speaker on the TED Talk platform.

Chris Hodges is the founding and senior pastor of Church of the Highlands. Since it began in 2001, Highlands has grown to have campuses across the state of Alabama and most recently in Georgia. Hodges has a deep passion for developing leaders and planting life-giving churches. Hodges is also the founder and Chancellor of Highlands College, a ministry training school that trains and launches students into full-time ministry careers. Chris is a well-known speaker at worldwide conferences and is the author of Fresh Air, Four Cups, The Daniel Dilemma, and What's Next?.

Attendees have the option of extending their learning experience through a Lunch & Learn. Gain even more invaluable knowledge by joining Highlands College Chancellor, Chris Hodges, as he shares how to make an eternal impact. Lunch & Learn tickets are an additional cost and provide access to hear from and build a relationship with the conference speakers, hosts, and beneficiaries. All proceeds benefit the Highlands College Eternal Impact Campaign.

Registration is now open for Impact Conference. Purchase tickets at impactleader.com.

