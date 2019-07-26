John McAdam joins big data analytics firm Quantexa

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantexa, the decision intelligence company specializing in AI and network analytics, today announced John McAdam, board member of data visualization company Tableau, has joined its board.

With more than 30 years' experience, McAdam served as president and CEO of F5 Networks where he brought the company to profitability and grew annual revenue from $100 million to $2 billion. Prior to this, he was General Manager of the web server sales business at IBM, after serving for 10 years as President and COO of Sequent Computer Systems, which was sold to IBM in September 1999.

"I'm delighted to join the Quantexa board at a key time in the company's growth and development," said McAdam. "I have spent my career immersed in innovative, game-changing technology; the way that Quantexa is using big data and AI to create context and bring unique value will continue to disrupt industries for years to come. Quantexa has ambitious growth goals, and I look forward to being part of this exciting journey."

Working with Tier 1 customers globally, including HSBC, Quantexa empowers organizations to make better decisions through a greater understanding of context. Using dynamic entity resolution and advanced network analytics, Quantexa allows businesses to see the bigger picture and solve real-world challenges in financial crime, customer insight and data analytics.

The company has raised more than $25 million in venture capital funding to date, and over the past 12 months, annual recurring revenue has grown more than 400%. It has accomplished rapid global expansion, with more than 200 staff members across offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto, Belgium, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the board at an extremely exciting time for the business. John's unrivalled experience and success at F5 Networks and Sequent make him an important appointment to support Quantexa's long-term growth as we scale into even more regions and industries," said CEO of Quantexa, Vishal Marria. "His proven success on the boards of a number of enterprise software firms such as Tableau, as well as his incredible history of supporting companies on their ambitious journeys, will help ensure that Quantexa meets the high market demand for technology that drives better decisions and delivers value for its customers."

For more information on Quantexa, visit www.quantexa.com.

About Quantexa

Quantexa empowers organizations to drive better decisions from their data. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa uncovers hidden customer connections and behaviors to solve major challenges in financial crime, customer insight and data analytics.

The company has raised over $25 million in venture capital funding to date, and over the past 12 months annual recurring revenue has grown over 400%. It has accomplished rapid global expansion, with over 200 staff across offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto, Belgium, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.

SOURCE Quantexa

Related Links

https://www.quantexa.com

