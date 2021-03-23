John McAfee Retains Gordon Law Group to Defend Against Charges of Tax Evasion, Securities Fraud

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Law Group, a tax law firm with extensive experience in cryptocurrency law, has been retained to represent Mr. John McAfee in the defense of his criminal indictments by the Department of Justice in Tennessee and New York.

Mr. McAfee strongly maintains his innocence, and we are prepared to establish that before the federal courts of the United States.

The tax charges against Mr. McAfee represent one of the first criminal tax evasion cases in the United States involving cryptocurrency, and certainly one of the most high-profile cases of this nature. Mr. McAfee's charges include alleged tax evasion, failure to file tax returns, and securities fraud related to virtual currencies.

Cryptocurrency regulation is a developing area for the IRS and Department of Justice, and this case marks a turning point in the enforcement of cryptocurrency reporting.

We are fully committed to ensuring a fair resolution for our client.

