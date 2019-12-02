John McConnell Named Director of Sales by The Approved Companies

An accomplished Energy professional, John has nearly 25 years' experiences in the energy industry. He began his career working on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange. While working at the NYMEX, John's focus was on Natural Gas and Crude Oil trading for various clients.

John began selling deregulated natural gas in 1995 for Equitable Resources Inc. Equitable Resources sales group was then purchased by The Hess Corporation in 1998. For the next 16 years John worked in various sales and sales management roles at Hess serving customers on the entire East Coast. In 2014, Hess Energy Marketing was acquired by Direct Energy where John's main focus as Senior Business Manager was concentrating on the New York City market.

John received his Bachelor's degree from State University of New York- Stony Brook University and when not working, hobbies include fly fishing, golf and spending time with wife Jennifer and three daughters, Shannon, Emily and Grace.

