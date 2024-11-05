John McEntee's Date Right To Host Election Night Party in NYC to Commemorate App Rebrand, Android Launch

The leading dating app for conservatives is celebrating a new name and look as it continues its popular "Make America Hot Again" party series and helps its like-minded members connect on- and offline

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Date Right, the leading dating app for conservatives co-founded by John McEntee, an American political advisor and dating app CEO who served in the Trump Administration, will host an exclusive Election Night party in New York City tonight to celebrate its launch on the Google Play Store and rebrand.

Date Right's Election Night Party at 380 Canal St, New York, NY 10013 will be a high-energy gathering of like-minded members of the app, where cocktail attire-clad attendees will sip election-themed drinks, like "The Red Wave" (Spoiler: It will be strong), and "The Green New Deal" (costs more than it's worth), as they watch the results roll in. Bonus points for attendees who bring their Make America Great Again hats and merch.

Tonight's event will continue the "Make America Hot Again" party series by Date Right, which gathers conservative singles and helps them connect on the basis of shared values in person as well as online.

"Political views have never been as central to dating as they are today, and the growth and excitement around Date Right is proof that traditional values are resonating with more young people than ever," said McEntee, CEO of Date Right. "It's only right that we host tonight's election party in New York City to cement, and celebrate, this shift to the right we're seeing among young Americans."

Date Right was launched as The Right Stuff in 2022 by John McEntee, Dan Huff, and Isaac Stalzer, and it quickly became the go-to dating app for young conservatives. Featured in a variety of publications, like the Daily Mail , Sky News , and more, Date Right boasts a 54-46% male-to-female ratio, compared to the online dating industry average of 67-33%; over 300,000 downloads; and has led to at least 25 documented marriages that began as matches on the app – one of which has welcomed the first Date Right baby.

The app's influence among young conservatives is also evidenced by its millions of followers on social media, with 3.4 million on its @daterightstuff TikTok account and 1.8 million on Instagram .

With the launch of the Android app, users across the country can now download Date Right from the Google Play Store and join this growing community of conservatives making connections that count.

ABOUT JOHN MCENTEE

John McEntee is the founder and CEO of Date Right, the leading dating app for Republicans. As the former Director of Presidential Personnel to President Donald Trump, McEntee was personally responsible for managing President Trump's 4,000 appointments to the federal government. Having first joined the Trump Campaign back in 2015, he has been referred to by the New York Times as one of "Trump's most trusted aides." After leaving government, McEntee founded Date Right and became the first conservative TikTok celebrity . He is a Senior Advisor to Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's presidential transition plan. McEntee graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2012, where he was the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies. Follow him on TikTok and Instagram at @daterightstuff .

ABOUT DATE RIGHT

Date Right is the leading dating app for conservatives. Launched in 2022 by John McEntee, Daniel Huff, and Isaac Stalzer, Date Right is designed to help like-minded conservatives connect authentically and build lasting relationships without the stigma of liberal agendas behind other mainstream dating apps. Date Right is available for Apple iOS and Android users. Follow us at @daterightstuff on TikTok and Instagram to join our community and Make America Hot Again.

