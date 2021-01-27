John McWilliams Joins Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan Legal Team

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance defense firm, Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan , is excited to welcome John McWilliams to their team. His extensive experience handling insurance defense matters will play a crucial role in achieving successful resolutions for the firm's clients.

On top of his insurance defense acumen, McWilliams is a well-seasoned brief writer. He has even assisted with appeals at the state Supreme Court level. His writing abilities will bolster an already deep talent pool at Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan.

"Not only is John a phenomenal attorney, but he's also a wonderful person to be around," says Patrick Sodoro, Managing Partner of SML. "I know he'll fit right in with our culture and contribute to the success of our clients. He has known many of our attorneys for years and his great reputation in the community precedes him."

McWilliams attended college at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he also earned a post graduate degree. He is a proud alumnus of the Creighton University School of Law.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside so many outstanding attorneys at Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan," says McWilliams. "I've long admired the work they do and I hope to contribute to their strong track record in insurance defense."

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

