John Merkin Joins Edible® International as Chief Operating Officer

Most recently, Merkin served as Chief Operating Officer for Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen. His career also features positions in international brand marketing, operations management, and franchise business development, including over 20 years at InterContintental Hotels Group®, working on a major brand redevelopment.

"It is incredibly exciting to join Edible® at this time," Merkin said. "Even though Edible® is an established brand, it is one that continues to expand into new product categories designed to WOW customers with premium products and a fantastic guest experience."

This announcement comes as Edible® is experiencing an accelerated phase of growth and expansion into new markets and product categories, recently announcing the opening of a second headquarters in Atlanta, where Merkin will be based.

"The Edible® brand is evolving rapidly into new areas, and expanding the executive team with the kind of talent and expertise John brings will help us to continue pushing forward with our mission to fill the world with goodness," said Edible founder and CEO Tariq Farid.

ABOUT EDIBLE® INTERNATIONAL

With more than 1,300 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible® International, LLC (Edible®) is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements. Edible® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features all-natural, fresh fruit smoothies, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, fresh fruit salads, parfaits, and treats. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible®'s fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, and more can be enjoyed at franchise locations worldwide. Gifts can be ordered online at edible.com, by phone at 1-877-DO-FRUIT®, or through any local Edible® store.

