John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to announce their newly appointed Jewelry & Watches team -- Tom Burstein as Director, and Peggy Gottlieb as Senior Specialist!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran Auctioneers has a new jewelry team that is ready to take the industry by storm! Moran's is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Burstein as Director, and Peggy Gottlieb as Senior Specialist to the Jewelry & Watches department.

John Moran Auctioneers newly appointed Jewelry & Watches team — Tom Burstein as Director, and Peggy Gottlieb as Senior Specialist. To contact, email or call: Tom Burstein, [email protected], phone (914)292-4130, and Peggy Gottlieb, [email protected], phone (310) 650-8077.

With nearly thirty years of experience, Tom Burstein is recognized as a top specialist and business leader in the jewelry retail and auction fields. He has held senior positions at some of the world's most recognized auction houses, including Christie's, Phillips, and Sotheby's. In addition, Tom was a Vice President at Harry Winston, managing their US retail business and the Winston heritage division. Throughout his career, Tom has been involved in the sales of many historic auctions, including the Estate of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor, and the Private Collection of President and Mrs. Ronald Reagan.

Tom lives in Connecticut with his two teenage children, with whom he likes to spend most of his free time. He also enjoys writing and recording music, and collecting prints, photographs, and sneakers. To contact Tom, email [email protected] or call (914)292-4130.

For decades, Peggy Gottlieb's name has been synonymous with high-end jewelry and luxury in Los Angeles, CA. Peggy was a staff gemologist for the GIA Gem Trade Laboratory and has held senior high-level positions at Sotheby's, Heritage, and Christie's, as well as having worked independently as an appraiser and dealer. She is a past member of the American Society of Appraisers and the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers and has lectured extensively.

While at all the auction houses, Peggy's main focus was procuring high-quality jewelry for sale at auction, in addition to valuation and appraisals. Now, John Moran Auctioneers has the privilege of having Peggy as a Senior Specialist where she continues to share her love and expertise of jewelry. To contact Peggy, email [email protected] or call (310) 650-8077.

John Moran Auctioneers is currently accepting consignments until October 27th for the upcoming Jewelry & Watches auction taking place on December 5, 2023. Contact Tom & Peggy today to find out how John Moran Auctioneers can bring your items to market or go to www.johnmoran.com to learn more!

CONTACT: Brenda Smith, [email protected]

SOURCE John Moran Auctioneers

