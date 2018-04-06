EVANSDALE, Iowa, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John N. Hamiel, Pharm.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Healthcare in recognition of his role as Director of Pharmacy and Adjunct Professor of Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and the University of Iowa. A 511-bed, not-for-profit, comprehensive medical and surgical facility providing acute medical services throughout countless primary care and specialty providers, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare is home to patients seeking healthcare services for various cancer treatments, NICU, cardiology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, and maternity as well as minimally invasive and Bariatric surgery. The facility is devoted to providing their patients with quality healthcare services.

Specializing in pharmaceutical and managed care and pharmacology, Dr. Hamiel has been the Director of Pharmacy at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare for the past seven years. Amassing twelve years of experience in the field of healthcare, Dr. Hamiel is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Iowa. Throughout his career, Dr. Hamiel has attained extensive expertise in the areas of pharmaceutical care, pharmacology, instruction and managed care.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Hamiel attended the University of Iowa where he attained both his Doctor of Pharmacy and Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education.

To further his professional development, Dr. Hamiel is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, American Public Health Association and the American College of Clinical Pharmacology.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Hamiel was the recipient of the 2004 Hospital Preceptor of the Year award from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Hamiel is an avid supporter of United Way and Embrac.

When he is not working, Dr. Hamiel enjoys bike riding, volleyball and spending time with his granddaughter.

Dr. Hamiel dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his father, Norman J. Hamiel and his mother, Joyce for all of their love and support.

For more information, please visit www.wheatoniowa.org

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-n-hamiel-pharmd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300625673.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

