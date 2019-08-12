John Nixon Joins CNSI as Senior Vice President

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider with vast experience developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that John Nixon has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Senior Account Executive & Corporate Strategy. In this role, Nixon will be responsible for helping to drive CNSI's state healthcare business initiatives to further innovation, growth, and success.

Nixon served as Michigan's Director for the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB) from 2011 to 2014, reporting directly to the Governor, where he led a department of 2,700 employees responsible for the oversight of the state budget, government technology, and the administrative functions of state government. Nixon also served as Utah's state budget director, where he served under Governor Jon Huntsman and current Governor Gary Herbert.

"We are very pleased to welcome John Nixon to CNSI. John brings a wealth of state government technology, management, and budget expertise, strategic thinking, and leadership to our growing team at CNSI," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "With his deep experience in the operations of state government, John will play a key role as we work to help our clients find innovative ways to achieve their mission, enhance business performance, and improve healthcare outcomes."

Nixon previously served as Vice President for Administrative Services for the University of Utah where he focused on optimizing resources and administrative efficiencies for the university's $5 billion enterprise. He is a frequent speaker on government financial best practices, including the importance of funding information technology and cyber security. Nixon was named Public Official of the Year in 2012 by Governing magazine, which cited his role in Michigan's economic turnaround.

"I am very excited to join CNSI and am honored to have the opportunity to provide strategic direction to build on the company's successes as we work to transform healthcare for the public sector," said Nixon.

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, with locations throughout the U.S. and India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

