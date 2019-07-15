John Ockerbloom Joins Barings as Head of U.S. Real Estate Equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading financial services firms, today announced that John Ockerbloom has joined the Barings Alternative Investments team as Head of U.S. Real Estate Equity. He will oversee all activities across the U.S. real estate equity platform and be a voting member of the U.S. Real Estate Equity Investment Committee. Ockerbloom will report directly to Anthony Sciacca, Head of Barings Alternative Investments, and will be based at the Barings headquarters located in Charlotte.

"We are excited to welcome John to Barings. His nearly 27 years in the real estate and financial services industries where he led and fostered teams and built businesses made him the ideal candidate to lead our team of 80+ real estate equity investment professionals in the U.S.," said Sciacca. "As Barings embarks on its next stage of growth, John's vision and leadership will help strengthen our ability to partner with clients and offer attractive opportunities in U.S. real estate equity markets."

"I am thrilled to join the well-respected team of investment professionals at Barings and look forward to building and growing the real estate equity business in the U.S.," said Ockerbloom. "Barings is a credible and sophisticated manager in the real estate sector, and has the infrastructure and expertise in place to grow meaningfully and build on the strong foundation established by this outstanding team."

A senior real estate industry leader with more than 20 years of investment banking experience, Ockerbloom joins Barings from Jefferies LLC where he served as Managing Director, Global Head of Real Estate, Gaming & Lodging Investment Banking. At Jefferies, he was responsible for building the real estate business globally and advising clients on transactions across multiple asset classes including office, retail, lodging, self-storage, net lease and healthcare. Prior to Jefferies LLC, he was Managing Director, Head of Real Estate Investment Banking at Morgan Keegan & Company, and Managing Director, Real Estate Investment Banking at Wachovia Securities and Banc of America Securities. Ockerbloom earned his J.D. at Northeastern University School of Law and bachelor's degree from Westfield State College in Massachusetts.

Barings Real Estate

Barings Real Estate offers a broad range of global investment opportunities across the public and private debt and equity investment markets. We invest in all major property sectors and offer a broad range of financing solutions to real estate borrowers. We also specialize in providing government and government-sponsored entity lending products through our wholly owned subsidiary, Barings Multifamily Capital. Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/showcase/barings-alternative-investments.

About Barings

Barings is a $317+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients and customers. Through active asset management and direct origination, we provide innovative solutions and access to differentiated opportunities across public and private capital markets. A subsidiary of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with business and investment professionals located across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*As of March 31, 2019

