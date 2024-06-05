John Palmer to Lead New Markets at IEX, Driving Future Expansion

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the next step in its growth journey, IEX Group, Inc. (IEX) today announced the appointment of John Palmer to lead its efforts to build out new markets. As a member of the IEX Group, Inc. leadership team, Palmer will focus on leveraging the strengths of IEX's core system and technology to develop new markets and expand its product innovations to create more value for IEX customers.

Palmer brings exceptional experience across the financial services industry as a trading domain growth strategist. He draws from expertise across multi-asset exchange trading, derivative pricing models for equities, and leading data technology integrations that create stakeholder value.

Prior to joining IEX, Palmer has held numerous leadership positions at Cboe Global Markets, most recently as President of Cboe Digital, overseeing the development of digital asset trading platforms and services. Previously he held roles leading business and product strategy for Cboe's Options and Futures businesses. Additionally, he was the Global Head of Product Strategy for CrossTower, where he was responsible for the digital exchange's product roadmap, go-to-market strategy, and competitive positioning.

"I have seen firsthand John's experience across a number of asset classes," said IEX Group President, Bryan Harkins. "We are excited to have him on our team as we execute growth plans and continue to bring our unique and innovative solutions to all market participants."

"IEX is renowned for its innovation and unique approach to addressing customer challenges. I am excited to join the team and help drive IEX's growth strategies forward," said Palmer.

IEX (IEX Group, Inc.) is dedicated to providing access and improving performance across industries, via our portfolio of Exchange, Digital Assets, and Technology businesses. Founded in 2012, IEX launched a new kind of securities exchange in 2016 that combines a transparent business model with innovative design to better protect investors and level the playing field. Today, we are applying our experience and proprietary technology to remove barriers, unlock scale, and help people seize new opportunities for growth in a variety of industries. Learn more at iex.io.

