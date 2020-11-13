John Parish & Polly Jean Harvey Dance Hall At Louse Point Available November 13 on Vinyl

The release will be accompanied by full restorations of the videos for "Is That All There Is?" and "That Was My Veil."

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl. Out November 13th on UMe/Island. Pre order here.

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl. Out September 11th on UMe/Island. Pre order here.

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on September 11th on UMe/Island. Pre order here.

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993. Out August 21st on UMe/Island. Pre order here.

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand-alone vinyl from August 21st on UMe/Island. Pre order here.

DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on July 24th on UMe/Island Records. Pre-order here .

DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on vinyl on July 24th. Pre-order here.

Praise for DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT:

"This is "deep" music in every sense; total immersion is recommended" – Entertainment Weekly

"Incredible, unmistakeable" – Rolling Stone

"The results are as engaging as they are disturbing…full of strange moves and unusual textures" – Musician

Dance Hall At Louse Point

John Parish & Polly Jean Harvey

Release date: November 13, 2020 Label: UMe/Island Territory: World Format: 1LP UPC: 00602508964879 Catalog Number: 0896487

Reissue on vinyl of the first collaboration album between PJ Harvey and John Parish - DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT. Produced by Parish and Harvey, and originally released in September 1996, DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT features the single 'That Was My Veil.' Reissue is faithful to the original recording with vinyl cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, overseen by John Parish.

LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve printed on brown board, with printed inner sleeve

Download card

LP Track list

Side One

1. GIRL

2. ROPE BRIDGE CROSSING

3. CITY OF NO SUN

4. THAT WAS MY VEIL

5. URN WITH DEAD FLOWERS IN A DRAINED POOL

6. CIVIL WAR CORRESPONDENT

Side Two

7. TAUT

8. UN CERCLE AUTOUR DU SOLEIL

9. HEELA

10. IS THAT ALL THERE IS?

11. DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT

12. LOST FUN ZONE

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalog, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl over the next 12 months. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

