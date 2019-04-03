John "Parker" Nealis joins MicroBilt as Senior Vice President of Sales

KENNESAW, Ga., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroBilt, a leader in risk management information for small and medium-sized businesses and leading provider of alternative consumer credit data is pleased to announce the appointment of Parker Nealis as MicroBilt's new Senior Vice President of Sales.

"Parker is a great fit for MicroBilt. In addition to his considerable experience in our core alternative lending markets, he brings a combination of operational savvy and entrepreneurial energy - both of which are well aligned with our corporate culture," said Walt Wojciechowski, CEO of MicroBilt.

Before joining MicroBilt, John was owner and operator at N&N International Consulting, a sales, marketing, and business process outsourcing consultancy specializing in the alternative lending and underwriting industries serving the consumer and business-to-business markets. During his tenure with N&N, he served in executive roles for several clients including interim positions as COO of Gateway Capital, Senior Operations and Sales Leader at Auction Credit Inc., and CMO for OTG.

John's career began in operational roles. Before starting N&N John was Director of Operations for Media Whiz, Director of International Operations for SMR and General Manager of UK Operations for sister company Quick Click Loans UK.

A native Georgian, he has a degree in Computer Information Systems from Georgia Southern University and lives outside Atlanta with his wife and children.

About MicroBilt

MicroBilt offers business owners simple, cost-effective solutions for fraud prevention, consumer financing, debt collection, skip tracing and background screening. With its unique, proprietary non-traditional lending data, MicroBilt is the leading provider of alternative credit data to businesses that want to offer credit and other financial services to the over 100 million underserved consumers in the United States.

SOURCE MicroBilt