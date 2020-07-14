John Parlee named Chief Information Security Officer for Park Place Technologies

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, a global IT leader focused on optimizing data centers and IT infrastructure for 17,000 customers, today announced that John Parlee has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer. As CISO, Parlee will be responsible for maintaining the Park Place Technologies information security program, and ensuring that information and associated technology, applications, systems, infrastructure and processes are adequately protected for our customers and employees.

Adding Parlee to the existing security team advances a market-leading security strategy for Park Place's third-party maintenance and ParkView™ products. Currently providing remote hardware monitoring, the company is increasing its focus on security as it prepares to expand its service offerings to discovery and network analytics. The move validates security as a top priority for Park Place and its customers as the company continues to invest in cybersecurity resources to ensure data and customers are protected.

Parlee will lead development and implementation of the Park Place security strategy, management of security threats and vulnerabilities, and compliance with relevant security requirements and privacy laws.

Parlee is a seasoned information security leader, most recently serving as Director of Information Security at VMware Carbon Black where he led strategic information security efforts including architecture, engineering, and risk mitigation. He also served as Head of Information Security for the Cognex Corporation and as a Security Engineer for the MITRE Corporation.

Parlee holds degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served as a Captain in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserve.

"I am impressed with Park Place's mission and commitment to customers," said Parlee. "I look forward to working with the innovative team at Park Place to ensure that security and privacy are top priorities as the company continues to rapidly grow."



"The addition of John and his security expertise to our team will strengthen our ability to fulfill compliance requirements and minimize risk. His appointment demonstrates that we take the security of our customers very seriously," said Chris Adams, President and CEO, Park Place Technologies.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies founded in 1991, simplifies the management of complex technology environments for more than 17,000 customers worldwide. We provide exceptional global service for data center storage, server and network hardware for all tier one OEM equipment. Our worldwide network of more than 400,000 parts stored regionally, locally and on-site allows for fast parts distribution and service to drive Uptime.

Park Place responded to customer input and created a new technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Our industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity software, and our Enterprise Operations Center.

With Park Place Technologies, customers are maximizing Uptime, improving operational speed, eliminating IT chaos, and boosting return on investment – ultimately accelerating their digital transformation. Park Place supports 58,000+ data centers in 150+ countries. For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Park Place Technologies Media

Jennifer Deutsch | Chief Marketing Officer

Main 800-931-3366 | Direct 440-991-3105

parkplacetechnologies.com



Michael Miller | Global Content and Communications Manager

Main 877-778-8707 | Direct 440-683-9426

Parkplacetechnologies.com



SOURCE Park Place Technologies

Related Links

http://www.parkplacetechnologies.com

