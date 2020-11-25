John Patrick University (JPU) of Health and Applied Sciences Setting the Standard in Cannabinoid Medical Sciences Education and Training

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JPU is pleased to announce that it will be offering a Master's Degree in Integrative & Functional Medicine with a Concentration in Cannabinoid Medical Sciences starting in January 2021. The Cannabinoid Medical Sciences concentration is designed to foster understanding and a rational perspective for science-based healthcare providers, practitioners, educators, manufacturers, cultivators, and business operators. JPU's faculty in this program consists of physicians, nurses, nutritionists, scientists, and data analytic specialists. JPU caters to the working professional with flexible and accelerated online programs.

John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences

Michael Dubanewicz, Ed.D., CN, CCN, CFM, CDM, CFPP, Dean of the School of Integrative and Functional Medicine, notes "JPU is leading the change and future of health education to provide evidence-base study of cannabinoid medical sciences. Our curriculum provides both applied and clinical application of cannabinoids and its function within integrative health science."

Mary Clifton, MD, Medical Director, is a board-certified, licensed, internal medicine doctor, and a recognized expert in cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system. "This program will prepare you to give the most informed health advice to your patients and clients, helping them to receive the absolute best care available."

Janice Newell Bissex, MS, RDN, FAND leads as Co-Program Director for the Cannabinoid Medical Sciences concentration. "As a Holistic Cannabis Practitioner and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, teaching about medical cannabis aligns with my mission to help those suffering from pain, anxiety, insomnia, autoimmune disorders, IBD/IBS, and other debilitating conditions find relief using CBD and cannabis."

John Patrick University (JPU) of Health and Applied Sciences is a progressive university with BS and MS degrees in the Radiological Sciences, Medical Imaging Sciences, Business and Data Sciences, and Integrative and Functional Medicine Disciplines (Lifestyle Medicine, Functional Nutrition, Sports Medicine, and Cannabinoid Medical Sciences).

If you are interested in a degree with a focus on Cannabinoid Medical Sciences, please contact: [email protected], 888-578-4968

Accredited Member, ACCSC; AC-0027

Media Contact:

Michael Dubanewicz

954-649-0989

[email protected]

https://jpu.edu/

SOURCE John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences

