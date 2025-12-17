John Paul DeJoria Joins PhytoTeq as Advisor and Investor to Champion a Healthier, More Sustainable Future for Food

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John Paul DeJoria, legendary entrepreneur, philanthropist, and co-founder of Patrón Spirits and John Paul Mitchell Systems, has joined PhytoTeq as an advisor and investor, marking a new chapter in his mission to enable sustainable innovation that serves humanity and the planet.

For DeJoria, this collaboration is about more than investment, it's about impact.

"True success," says DeJoria, "is not about what we accumulate, but what we give back … to people, to the planet, and to the generations that follow. PhytoTeq is a revolutionary example of technology and nature working together for good."

PhytoTeq is pioneering plant-based cell culture technology that produces clean, functional ingredients that are lower in glycemic index than high-fructose corn syrup and cane sugar, offering a cleaner label and healthier option for beverages, confections, and everyday foods. Using dramatically less water and land while reducing carbon impact, PhytoTeq's platform represents a new model for global food systems, one that can feed more people with fewer resources and help reverse the damage of industrial agriculture.

At a time when the nation is shifting toward healthier, more transparent, and sustainable nutrition, PhytoTeq's technology arrives at the perfect moment, delivering a solution that's not only better for people and the planet, but also more stable, scalable, cost-efficient, and secure than traditional sugar production, ensuring a reliable supply of cleaner ingredients for a changing world.

"What PhytoTeq is doing isn't just an evolution of science, it's a revolution in how we think about nourishment and sustainability," DeJoria continues. "This is about creating abundance without depletion, and solutions that serve both people and the planet."

As a member of PhytoTeq's Advisory Board, DeJoria will lend his visionary leadership and decades of entrepreneurial experience to help accelerate the company's global growth and impact.

This collaboration marks a meaningful chapter in his ongoing pursuit of 'doing well by doing good' and represents a bold step in his enduring mission to leave the world better than he found it.

About PhytoTeq

PhytoTeq is a biotechnology leader advancing sustainable nutrition through plant-cell innovation. Its proprietary process creates natural agave-based sugars that require up to 98% less water and produce a fraction of the carbon footprint of conventional sugar. With a focus on health, sustainability, and scalability, PhytoTeq is transforming the future of food by making better ingredients...better for people and better for the planet.

About John Paul DeJoria

John Paul DeJoria is a global entrepreneur, humanitarian, and environmental advocate best known as the co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems and Patrón Spirits. Through his Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation, he has supported countless initiatives dedicated to sustainability, poverty reduction, and human empowerment. Recognized by Forbes and the United Nations for his philanthropy and impact, DeJoria continues to champion innovations that build a better, cleaner, and more compassionate world.

