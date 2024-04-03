John Paul Mitchell Systems® Announces Total Restage of Tea Tree Brand

All New, More Sustainable Packaging from Tea Tree, the #1 Scalp Care Brand Sold in Salons*

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS™), a leading manufacturer of professional haircare products for the last 44 years, is continuing efforts to become an industry leader in regenerating natural resources and communities through people and plant-positive business practices. The Tea Tree brand, an aromatic line of botanical-inspired hair and body care products featuring Australian tea tree, has new elevated branding, updated imagery, and packaging from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Tea Tree bottles and jars are now made with 100% PCR, and tubes made with 25% PCR.** Additional packaging design features include new labels designed not to be removed before recycling, and the shampoo and conditioner bottles feature a raised S and C differentiator to increase accessibility.

The newly refreshed packaging launches with the best-selling Tea Tree Special line, with one shampoo and conditioner sold every 14 and 39 seconds***, respectively. Tea Tree Special is also now available in reusable aluminum bottles—the ideal complement to the refill pouches which are made with 75% less plastic.**** Additionally, the award-winning Special Shampoo now comes in a convenient bar form crafted with ingredients of 95% natural origin,***** less water (compared to liquid shampoo), and zero plastic packaging.

JPMS is committed to creating the highest-quality hair care products for professionals and consumers while revolutionizing sustainable packaging, restoring the ecosystems and communities where the brand operates, respecting human rights, and decarbonizing operations. The company's "Regenerative Roots" program was created to ensure that JPMS leaves the planet and the communities touched in a better place than how they were found, with a "Sustainability Scorecard" as a public benchmark highlighting the continuous efforts being made.

"I am thrilled about our JPMS Sustainability Scorecard, which showcases our journey in creating a better world for our employees and salon partners, local communities, and the planet. This report provides a detailed account of the progress we have made in four main areas of impact – reducing our use of virgin plastic, decarbonizing our operations, reducing the amount of waste we send to the landfill, and responsible sourcing of ingredients and materials. We believe that sustainability is not a single initiative, but a fundamental principle that must guide everything we do." -- Michaeline DeJoria, CEO of John Paul Mitchell Systems

JPMS' 2024 Sustainability Scorecard highlights include:

Reducing Virgin Plastic – 40% is the average amount of PCR plastic** used in primary packaging (bottles, tubes, jars) across all brands

– 40% is the average amount of PCR plastic** used in primary packaging (bottles, tubes, jars) across all brands Reducing Carbon Footprint – 4,251,769 pounds of CO2 emissions eliminated due to solar-powered distribution center, 100% fleet of hybrid vehicles, and a goal of 2,000,000 trees planted by the end of 2030 in partnership with Reforest'Action

– 4,251,769 pounds of CO2 emissions eliminated due to solar-powered distribution center, 100% fleet of hybrid vehicles, and a goal of 2,000,000 trees planted by the end of 2030 in partnership with Reforest'Action Reduce Waste to Landfill – 85,780 pounds of plastic recycled in partnership with Terracycle, 122 certified Green Circle Salons, 2,620 pounds of electronics recycled in partnership with HomeBoy Electronic Recycling

– 85,780 pounds of plastic recycled in partnership with Terracycle, 122 certified Green Circle Salons, 2,620 pounds of electronics recycled in partnership with HomeBoy Electronic Recycling Responsible Sourcing – 100% responsibly sourced Australian tea tree for products formulated with tea tree, sourced from a Certified B Corporation farm that was awarded an EcoVadis Platinum rating for sustainable practices, as well as the company's commitment cruelty-free products.

The new Tea Tree Special repackaging is now available across all retailers and distribution centers world-wide and will continue to be made available throughout 2024 with existing Tea Tree categories as they roll out, including Special Detox, Special Color, Hemp, Scalp Care, and Lavender Mint. Also available now is the Lemon Sage line product extension, which features a "coastal lemon sage" fragrance refresh and includes new Thickening Blowout Gel and Thickening Treatment, which are ideal for invigorating and amplifying fine hair.

For more information on newness from Tea Tree, please visit paulmitchell.com/tea-tree. For more information on all JPMS sustainability efforts, please visit paulmitchell.com/our-story/sustainability and follow @teatreehaircare to track the brand's progress and join the conversation.

*In the US, based on Kine data Q1 2022-Q2 2023

**Retail sizes only. Excludes glass bottles, tubes, pumps, caps, and closures.

***Based on 2023 John Paul Mitchell Systems sales worldwide through authorized points of purchase and profession distribution

****PTIS Streamlined Life Cycle Assessment Comparison of Tea Tree Pouches vs. Tea Tree liter bottles based on 3rd party evaluation using EcoImpact-COMPASS®. Based on U.S. data.

*****Based on ISO 16128.

About John Paul Mitchell Systems®

John Paul Mitchell Systems®, a top manufacturer of salon-only professional hair care products, has been serving the professional beauty industry for 40 years. The company produces salon-quality hair care, hair color, and styling tools through a family of brands including Paul Mitchell®, Paul Mitchell® Professional Hair Color, Paul Mitchell® Pro Tools™, Tea Tree, Awapuhi Wild Ginger®, MITCH®, MVRCK®, Neuro®. In accordance with Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board John Paul DeJoria's motto, "Success unshared is a failure," the company has a strong commitment to giving back, supporting a wide range of philanthropic causes both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit us at paulmitchell.com | paulmitchellpro.com | @paulmitchellpro | @paulmitchell

