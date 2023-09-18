John Picchiotti Joins Dermody Properties as Senior Vice President of Asset Management and National Leasing

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has hired John Picchiotti as Senior Vice President of Asset Management and National Leasing.

John Picchiotti has been named Senior Vice President of Asset Management and National Leasing at Dermody Properties.
Picchiotti will support Dermody Properties' robust national leasing activities, assisting with proposal development and deal execution. As Senior Vice President of Asset Management and National Leasing, Picchiotti will aid in managing established brokerage relationships regionally and nationally, and act as primary manager of national industrial brokerage contacts.

Picchiotti will also be responsible for developing and executing strategies to maximize the value of Dermody Properties' portfolio assets, furthering the company's mission of providing strategic opportunities for its customers.

"I appreciate Dermody Properties' commitment to creating value for customers, and am glad to be joining a diligent, talented team," said Picchiotti. "Dermody Properties' state-of-the-art offerings provide substantial benefits to businesses that are looking to broaden their logistics footprint."

Prior to joining Dermody Properties, Picchiotti was Managing Director, Chicago Industrial Brokerage Lead for Jones Lang Lasalle. Throughout his tenure at JLL, he led the industrial brokerage group and directed a profit and loss statement exceeding $50 million, tripling the top and bottom lines for that business between 2017 and 2022. Picchiotti's extensive career also includes 16 years as Market Officer in Charge of Operations for Prologis and four years as Chief Operating Officer at NAI Hiffman.

"John's expertise with operations and developing key customer and broker relationships nationally will be a strategic advantage in serving our clients," said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., CEO and President at Dermody Properties. "His accomplished career, national presence and deep knowledge of the industry gives him the insight necessary to ensure our asset management, property management and accounting teams continue to excel."

Picchiotti holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is a certified public accountant and licensed managing real estate broker. Picchiotti is a member of the National Association of Office and Industrial Properties (NAIOP), Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), Association of Industrial Real Estate Brokers (AIRE) and Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP).

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.

