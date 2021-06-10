John Pollak Named Chief Commercial Officer, Expanding Leadership Team of Exeest, the 24/7 Global Virtual Entertainment Marketplace for Premium Film & Television Content Discovery & Delivery

Pollack will be a strategic partner to co-founders Matteo Petrelli, filmmaker and tech entrepreneur, Shabbir Aqeel Danish, former CFO Global IT at NBCUniversal, and Anthony Costanzo, Wall Street executive. Pollak will be responsible for the daily management of clients and their content as well as spearheading all revenue generating opportunities for the company and its partners.

This is a new role for Exeest, which launched its data-driven, streaming service-like platform to modernize the search, discovery, acquisition and selling of premium content last month. The curated one-stop shop for buyers and sellers launched with extensive catalogues from premiere studios and distributors around the world, including Caracol, Cinedigm, Complex Networks, Epic Pictures, Keshet, Propagate, Telemundo and more. Exeest's best-in-class user experience platform is a centralized digital hub giving buyers and sellers a single place to oversee content from browsing libraries and making offers to content management and distribution.

"With the proliferation of streaming services around the world, the demand for premium content has never been greater and the need to accelerate and modernize the buying and selling process is immediate," Danish said. "John's expertise, relationships and proven leadership across the global content acquisition and distribution ecosystem is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have him join us in leading this transformation," Danish added.

"In every area of entertainment, technology has transformed the way business is done, yet, it has had very little impact on the distribution and buying of content, and we at Exeest are here to change that." Pollak said. "Exeest is using analytics and algorithms to place premium content in front of potential partners and encourages them to connect directly, something no other platform allows. By creating a sales and buying tool that enhances and improves the discovery of content process, Exeest connects potential partners to close deals directly, and on their terms," Pollak added.

Pollak previously was the EVP of Commercial Development at Universal Television Alternative Studio, the unscripted production arm for NBC Universal, where he was responsible for all commercial dealings outside of the NBC network. During his tenure, Pollak collaborated with creative partners, producers, agents and studios, as well as the division's 40+ overall producer and talent deals. Additionally, he led internal broadcast partnerships, including Peacock, Bravo/E!, USA, SyFy and Telemundo and oversaw the first run sales team, ensuring programming like The Kelly Clarkson Show and Judge Jerry were cleared nationally.

Prior to NBCU, Pollak was President of Electus Television where he oversaw the global rollout of Electus' television ambitions. Pollak managed the development team and produced original ideas from the Electus banner and other domestic and international producing partners. In addition to his producing role, Pollak led Electus International, the global sales and distribution arm of Electus, where he oversaw the international strategy and execution for Electus and its content labels. Pollak and his team distributed more than 4,000 hours of content to over 170 countries around the world.

Prior to joining Electus, Pollak was Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Sales for Shine International. He was responsible for the global sales and distribution of programming from the Shine Group companies. Pollak previously worked at Reveille as SVP of International Distribution and Creative Affairs, the production and distribution company founded by Ben Silverman. He began his career as an intern at Reveille, and in 2003, co-led the transformation of Reveille International (now ESG/Banijay International) into one of the most prolific independent distribution companies in the television business.

Pollak's leadership has been recognized on the 2017 Variety 40 Under 40 New Leader List, and on the 2008 The Hollywood Reporter 35 Under 35 Next Generation List. He is a board director and president of the alumni board for Campbell Hall. Pollak is a founder of the Tapia Family Foundation and a founding partner of the Alliance for LatinX Leaders, a group of senior level LatinX executives whose mission is to create sustained opportunity for LatinX executives and creatives in the entertainment industry.

Pollak will be based in Los Angeles.

About EXEEST

EXEEST transforms the premium content distribution experience from discovery to delivery. EXEEST is currently welcoming buyers and sellers across the globe and giving them access to a library of content ready to be bought or licensed. Discovering content has never been so simple, with a modern interface that matches major streaming services. EXEEST is based in New York, Los Angeles, and Rome, Italy.

