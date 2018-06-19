John Putnam Joins SullivanCotter's Executive Workforce Practice

John is an emerging leader in the field with more than a decade of health care consulting experience, and serves as a trusted advisor to many of the nation's top hospitals and health systems. He works closely with not-for-profit health care organizations to align executive pay, performance and talent strategy with overall business goals – helping clients to remain competitive, agile and adaptable in an increasingly complex marketplace.

"In order to address the industry's new value-based performance goals and guidelines, executives are now tasked with measuring and assessing performance across the care continuum, developing targeted approaches to improve quality and patient outcomes, and working towards the advancement of overall organizational objectives. John has many years of experience in designing executive compensation strategies to support these goals, and will play a vital role in helping our clients to engage leadership in driving incremental change and helping to deliver long-term, sustainable results," said Ted Chien, President and CEO, SullivanCotter.

As the transition to value-based care intensifies, John specializes in the development of competitive executive total rewards programs, including both short and long-term incentives, tailored to the unique needs of each organization. He advises boards and compensation committees on best practices in governance to help ensure regulatory compliance, reasonableness and appropriate oversight of executive pay and benefits, and works closely with organizations to implement effective recruitment, retention and engagement practices.

Prior to joining SullivanCotter, John was a Senior Principal in Korn Ferry Hay Group's Executive Compensation Practice, where he worked primarily with health care board members and management on the design, administration and governance of executive pay programs.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter is the leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of performance-based total rewards programs and workforce solutions for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector. For over 25 years, the firm has provided unbiased advice to executives and boards to help attract, retain and motivate executives, physicians, advanced practice providers and employees at all levels. Through the Center for Information, Analytics and Insights, SullivanCotter has developed the most widely recognized compensation surveys in the United States. Combining data-driven intelligence with national insights, we act with integrity to help organizations fulfill their missions, business objectives and regulatory requirements.

