John Quinones, host/producer of "What Would You Do?", to present second EFS Munson Lecture Jan. 12, 2021

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vickie Allen, Dallas/Fort Worth's Educational First Steps (EFS) Executive Director, has announced John Quinones will speak at the second Munson Lecture Series on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 4 p.m. CST. The three-part virtual event focuses on Equity, Resilience, and Independence. Tickets and sponsorships are on sale now. Series proceeds benefit EFS. EFS has a direct impact on North Texas childcare providers and the communities they serve.

John Quinones is the host and creator of ABC's ethical dilemma series, What Would You Do?, putting ordinary people on the spot when dealing with everyday issues. During his Jan. 12 lecture, Quinones will share personal stories that explore resilience and its impact on education and life. Alanna Sarabia, host/producer at Good Morning Texas on WFAA-TV Channel 8, will moderate.

EFS believes Quinones is ideal to discuss the importance of resilience - especially as we continue to face increasing strains during this pandemic season.

A lifetime of never taking no for an answer fueled Quinones' progression from migrant farm worker and poverty to more than 30 years at ABC News, where he anchored 20/20 and Primetime. A champion of the Latino American Dream, Quinones will provide thought-provoking insights into human nature and behavior.

"His reflections celebrate the life-changing power of education," said Julie Smith, chair of the EFS Board of Directors. "At EFS, we are all about education: we create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five."

EFS' quality-building programs help elevate early learning environments for over 8,000 children and 1,500 educators throughout the area, according to Allen.

Educational First Steps offers Dallas and Fort Worth area childcare centers one-on-one mentoring, classroom instruction, scholarship assistance for CDA certification, and upgraded materials, supplies, and playground equipment. In addition to training tracks for center directors and teachers, EFS provides marketing, enrollment management, and basic business training to over 100 centers serving more than 8000 children. EFS was founded in 1990 by Dave Munson, Sr; Linus Wright and his wife, Joyce. Visit www.educationalfirststeps.org.

