John R. Conner Jr., DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Conner Jr., DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional in Dentistry for decades of excellence and in acknowledgment of his newest professional venture, The Endeavour Group, Inc.

With nearly 50 years of service in his field, Dr. Conner has put bright, healthy smiles on his patients through the delivery of expert dental care. He feels blessed to have worked in a profession that he enjoys immensely. The dentist is also proud that he has been entrusted with caring for generations of patients within the same families.

While he was in high school, Dr. Conner was inspired to become a dentist by a friend in dental school at the time. In pursuit of his career, he obtained his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Georgetown University's School of Dentistry. Today, nearly five decades later, Dr. Conner treats patients at his private practice in Salt Lake City, UT. He additionally served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Utah Dental School.

Apart from his dental profession, Dr. Conner embarked on a new business opportunity in 2019 with his son, Andrew Conner, founding The Endeavour Group, Inc. This company produces ThermaGear™, a graphene and nano-carbon technology for thermal heating. Applications include multiple commercial uses such as sports, automotive, trucking as well as heating driveways and roofs. The company is currently looking at its uses in medical fields.

Dr. Conner enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family in his spare time.

For more information, visit www.endeavourgp.com.

