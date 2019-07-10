John R. Hampton III, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Hampton III, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his success in the medical field as Pulmonologist and Medical Director at the Low T Center.

The Low T Center is a medical center assisting the male population who suffer from low testosterone and a variety of other issues, such as sleep apnea, hypothyroidism, high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension and allergies; by focusing on treating these issues, the Low T Center helps to improve overall quality of life of their patients.

John R. Hampton III, MD is the current Medical Director at the Low T Center. Prior to his 50 years of experience working in medicine, Dr. Hampton served in the US Air Force, later retiring from the Army Reserves with the title of Colonel.



In his attendance at the University of Arkansas, Dr. Hampton earned his Doctor of Medicine degree. He is currently Certified by the Board in Internal and Pulmonary Medicine. He has formerly been Board Certified in Critical Care and Geriatric Medicine.



Dr. Hampton is currently a member of the Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Chest Physicians. As a former military member, he also takes part in the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization assisting injured veterans.



Dr. Hampton dedicates this recognition to Robert M. Eubanks, MD, a surgeon in his family.

For more information, please visit https://lowtcenter.com

