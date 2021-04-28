John R. Spitalieri DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PRESCOTT, Ariz., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Spitalieri DO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Neurosurgeon for his outstanding achievements in the medical field and his professional excellence at the Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine Center.

Having garnered a commendable reputation in the medical field, Neurosurgeon Dr. John R. Spitalieri has recently opened the Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine Center in Prescott, Arizona. He has accrued 20 years of professional excellence specializing in various spine procedures, including decompression, minimally invasive spine surgery, artificial disc replacement, and percutaneous treatments. Devoted to serving the medical community and his patients, Dr. Spitalieri utilizes his extensive educational background and experience to provide the best possible care. Previously, he practiced with North Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Clinic in Fayetteville; he is now taking care of patients in his private practice at Arizona Neurosurgery and Spine in Prescott, Arizona. Dedicated to sharing his breadth of expertise, Dr. Spitalieri mentors students at two osteopathic schools in his area.



Always striving for excellence, Dr. Spitalieri has wanted to be a Neurosurgeon since the third grade. He is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and subsequently completed a neurosurgery residency at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente in Fontana, and Riverside Hospital. To further his professional development, he later completed a fellowship in neurosurgery at Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ, and a pediatric spine surgery fellowship at Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia. He also completed an additional fellowship in trauma at Cooper Hospital.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Spitalieri maintains an active membership with the Society of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. He is also affiliated with the Surfer's Medical Association, an organization that opened a free clinic on the Islands in the Pacific.



Dr. Spitalieri has authored several articles published in professional journals, including the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, and presented on spine and neurosurgery topics. To learn more, please visit https://www.beckersspine.com/spine/item/50967-dr-john-spitalieri-moves-spine-practice-to-arizona-4-things-to-know.html. His research can be accessed at https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C33&q=John+Spitalieri&btnG=



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Spitalieri was awarded as a Healthcare Hero in North Carolina for his unwavering dedication to saving a one-year-old. He is also the recipient of an award by the American Osteopathic Association for obtaining over 200 hours of continuing education classes.



Dr. Spitalieri dedicates this honorable recognition to his family friend, Neurosurgeon Martin Swiecicki, MD in South Jersey, who inspired him more to pursue his career choice.



To learn more, please visit http://www.johnspitalieri.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

