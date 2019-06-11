John R. Wood Properties Announces Preferred Vendor Partnership with Senior Housing Solutions

NAPLES, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Wood Properties announced today a preferred vendor collaboration with Senior Housing Solutions, a local and well-established assisted living and memory care referral company offering consultation and research services to seniors in search of retirement communities.

"We have many customers in Southwest Florida who have bought and sold real estate with us over the years and are now ready to make the transition to a retirement community," said Phil Wood, President of John R. Wood Properties. "There are hundreds of such communities in our area and we find extreme value in a partnership that lets us confidently point our customers in the right direction as they make another very important real estate decision."

In most cases, referral services provided by Senior Housing Solutions are completely free to customers. Consultation includes insights into resident satisfaction, operations and financial stability of each facility as well as the nuances of waiting lists, healthcare survey reports, residency agreements, entrance fee options, levels of care capabilities, and policies. SHS also provides negotiation services that can substantially reduce entrance and monthly fees for their clients.

There are also many intricacies surrounding the financial structure at each facility. Some are rental communities, while others involve a purchase, but the purchase could be an equity or non-equity format. So, it becomes rather complicated for most potential residents as they attempt to evaluate the multitude of options.

"Our goal is to handle the planning process and lay out important facts so our clients can make an informed decision," said Bruce Rosenblatt, Owner of Senior Housing Solutions. "We want to make a positive difference for people making a transition that can often be an overwhelming experience. This partnership with John R. Wood Properties will allow us to provide these services to even more families."

About Senior Housing Solutions

Senior Housing Solutions provides expert senior housing advice to area seniors and their families offering over 30 years of inside industry experience. SHS owner, Bruce Rosenblatt, is an advocate for seniors, serving on the Board of Directors for the Retirement Housing Council for the State of Florida, the Area Agency on Aging for SWFL and the Leadership Coalition on Aging and Naples Interagency Council. He is also a contributing columnist for the Naples Daily News and News-Press and supports multiple other senior-related organizations across Lee and Collier counties. For more information, visit www.seniorhousingsolutions.net.

About John R. Wood Properties

John R. Wood Properties is #1 in market share in SWFL. They are a luxury residential real estate brokerage with over 60 years of industry and market experience. More than a local brand, they are a highly revered organization offering best-in-class training and data resources for its agents, broad international exposure to buyers, and highly-focused marketing resources that drive results for sellers. John R. Wood Properties has over 500 real estate agents and actively serves Marco Island, Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Ave Maria, and Sanibel/Captiva Islands. They are currently in the process of opening their 16th office. For more information, visit www.JohnRWood.com.

