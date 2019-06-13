John R. Wood Properties Listing Selected as Finalist in HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2019

All featured homes are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World ® and Luxury Portfolio International ® . This is the eighth consecutive year HGTV has aligned exclusively with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World ® and Luxury Portfolio International ® for the popular awards, which run from June 12 through July 17. Last year's promotion was the most popular in the award's history.

The John R. Wood Properties listing was selected by HGTV's editors as a finalist in the Outdoor Escapes category.

The home is located in the gated, golf course community of Mediterra in Naples, Florida and features a show stopping pool with spa and fountains, lush landscaping, and a full outdoor kitchen with bar all overlooking spectacular golf course and lake views. The interiors are also enviable with meticulous details and finishes throughout including soaring 20-foot ceilings, gourmet chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry and professional appliances. This five bedroom, five and a half bath home, which comes fully furnished, offers a fully wired media room, wine room, two master bathrooms, and a guest house with two separate bedrooms.

"It's not often that you come across a home of this size and caliber that not only has an outstanding interior, but the exterior finishes are just as nice too!" said Tade Bua-Bell.

Consumers have the opportunity to tour the 92 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com and can then cast a vote for their favorite properties. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes.

The winning homes will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com, as well as the prestige of being selected as fan favorites. Additional properties will be featured in the Global Homes gallery, boasting homes from ten different countries or territories around the world.

To view all homes and cast your vote, visit: www.HGTV.com/househunt

About the Bua Bell Group

Emily and Tade specialize in the luxury market of the waterfront, beach, and golf course communities in Southwest Florida. They bring a sophisticated level of skills and a broad-based knowledge of the communities. Their astute business sense and years of solid sales, help guide clients through the real estate process so that client's priorities and needs are always met. 2013-2018 top team in Naples by Realtrends.com Gulfshore Life Magazine Best Agents Award every year. Top Mother-Daughter team in Naples. 2014-2019 Diamond Circle of Excellence Award, Member John R. Wood Board of Directors, Luxury RE, GRI, CHLMS, CREN, SRES, ABR, CBR. BuaBellSellsNaples.com | BuaBellGroup@JohnRWoods.com

About John R. Wood Properties

John R. Wood Properties is #1 in market share in SWFL. They are a luxury residential real estate brokerage with over 60 years of industry and market experience. More than a local brand, they are a highly revered organization offering best-in-class training and data resources for its agents, broad international exposure to buyers, and highly-focused marketing resources that drive results for sellers. John R. Wood Properties has over 500 real estate agents and actively serves Marco Island, Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Ave Maria, and Sanibel/Captiva Islands. They are currently in the process of opening their 16th office. For more information, visit www.JohnRWood.com.

