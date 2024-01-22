John Ratliff Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Premier Research

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Research announced today the appointment of John Ratliff to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Board member. In this position, he succeeds Ludo Reynders, Ph.D., who will be retiring and will become an advisor to the company and remain a board member.

During his 13 years with the company, Dr. Reynders led the successful development of the company as a leading provider of clinical development services to product innovators primarily in the Biotechnology sector.

John Ratliff CEO Premier Research
Mr. Ratliff brings a wealth of sector experience and achievement to the company, including most recently as CEO and Chairman of Curia, a contract research and development organization. Prior to Curia, Mr. Ratliff was CEO of Covance, the drug development business within LabCorp. Mr. Ratliff also served in various roles at Quintiles (now IQVIA), a leading contract research organization, including CFO, COO, President, and board member.

"I am pleased to welcome John to Premier – a leading provider of development services to innovators in the pharmaceutical industry. I have the greatest confidence that under his leadership the company will continue to thrive and be a formidable home for our customers, employees, and investors," said Dr. Reynders.

Incoming CEO Mr. Ratliff commented that, "This is a unique opportunity to build on the strong organizational foundations laid by Ludo. I look forward to realizing the full potential of the organization. The combination of our clinical expertise, customer and patient centricity, and fit for purpose technology provides an unmatched opportunity to achieve what we've set out to be: a service company that is built for innovation."

About Premier Research

Premier Research, a global clinical research, product development, and consulting company, is dedicated to helping biotech, specialty pharma, and medtech innovators transform life-changing ideas and breakthrough science into new medical treatments.

Premier Research is Built for BiotechSM and specializes in the use of innovative technologies for smart study design and trial management to deliver clean, conclusive data to sponsors.

Whether it's developing product lifecycle strategies, reducing clinical development cycle timelines, securing access to patients, navigating global regulations, maximizing the impact of limited rare disease data, or providing expertise in specific therapeutic areas, Premier Research is committed to helping its customers answer the unmet needs of patients across a broad range of medical conditions. Visit premier-research.com.

