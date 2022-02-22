JOHN REED FITNESS OPENS ITS SECOND U.S. LOCATION TODAY IN DALLAS, TEXAS

"I'm so excited for the people of Dallas to experience JOHN REED. From the moment our members walk in, they are supported by our stellar team, and have access to a variety of training opportunities," said Alex Knies, Club Manager, JOHN REED Dallas. "That's just the start. It's our goal to create memorable experiences with great music, awesome programming, and fascinating interiors, all the ingredients that really make JOHN REED an unparalleled fitness environment and something not seen anywhere else."

Spanning across 30,000 square feet, the club features state-of-the-art gym80 equipment and offers a full range of fitness opportunities from free weights, an expansive functional training area, machine strength training, cardio, unlimited group classes, and cycling. Additionally, Dallasites will get introduced to JOHN REED's signature class, Boost Club. Led by the club's talented trainers and DJs, members are moved through a HIIT-style, high-energy class to add to their weekly routine.

The new contemporary gym is outfitted with unexpected design elements, from infinity mirrors in the Rack City room to handmade cyborg installations, and stunning lighting fixtures that illuminate every area of the gym. The DJ booth, constructed out of mirrored glass, will see DJs performing live every week in addition to curated music playing 24/7 from JOHN REED Radio. Furthermore, JOHN REED enlisted the help of some of Texas's most prominent visual artists to create a collaborative 2,000 sq. ft mural in the heart of the gym emphasizing the club's commitment to not just art and design, but the local community as well.

JOHN REED Fitness is located in Preston Center at 8335 Westchester Dr. Suite 40, and it is open daily from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, please visit https://us.johnreed.fitness/join/dallas/ .

ABOUT JOHN REED:

LIFE'S TOO SHORT FOR BORING GYMS. Part of RSG Group, with locations from Istanbul, Budapest, Paris, Prague, Los Angeles—and now Dallas, JOHN REED has been leveraging the power of sound and design to motivate and move people across the world since 2016. Not just an ordinary gym, JOHN REED is an immersive international fitness club that boasts unexpected design elements, music programming with live DJs, and top-of-the-line equipment waiting around every corner. Walk into any of JOHN REED's 42 worldwide locations and be ready to be inspired by eclectic interior design influenced by local artists, cultures, and the city's urban metropolis. Members get access to studio workouts, boutique-style cycling, free weights, cardio, barre, Pilates, yoga, and a variety of amenities.

ABOUT RSG GROUP:

With 6.4 million members across gyms, sports nutrition, and digital services, RSG Group is the global leader in fitness. Founded in 1997 by Rainer Schaller, the RSG Group has become a globally operating business with 41,000 employees, including franchisees, at around 1,000 locations in 48 countries. With a renewed emphasis on health and a determined focus on sustainability, RSG Group's extensive and future-oriented portfolio comprises of nearly 20 innovative brands, including fitness powerhouses such as Gold's Gym, McFIT, the JOHN REED family of clubs, as well as creative and lifestyle brands such as MARCELL VON BERLIN, RON MILLER and PEARL MODEL MANAGEMENT. RSG Group consistently sets new benchmarks and provides momentum well beyond the fitness sector by continuously opening new fields of activity to remain an important part of its customers' everyday lives.

For more information on RSG Group and its family of brands, visit RSG Group .

SOURCE JOHN REED Fitness