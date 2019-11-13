John Reid Named Chief Creative Officer Of McCann Health New Jersey

"Rather famous in our field, John has spent his career building great teams, growing business, and crafting award-winning work for clients and I am beyond thrilled to have him on my Senior Leadership Team," said Marcia Goddard, President of McCann Health New Jersey. "John's passion for blending storytelling, advertising, and technology into a seamless experience has led to pushing boundaries in marketing. I look forward to him bringing that to his work on behalf of our clients."

Reid's work with major clients has included many major brands both in the pharma and healthcare field and in the overall market. These include Procter & Gamble, AbbVie, Biogen, AstraZeneca, Genentech, GSK, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Regeneron and Pfizer as well as Audi, Nike and Microsoft. The international recognition he has received for his creative work includes awards at Cannes Lions, Cannes Lions Health, Clios, Clio Health, Communication Arts, Effies, Webbys, W3, and local, regional and national American Advertising Awards. In addition, he has been selected to be on the jury of the Cannes Lions Health, Cannes Young Lions, The One Show, Lisbon Festivals, MMA Global Smarties, MM&M, Clio and Clio Health Awards.

"I'm excited to have a creative superstar like John join the network," said Matt Eastwood, Global CCO of McCann Health. "He believes that nothing is more personal than your health, and strives to create work that starts real, meaningful conversations that help motivate an audience to take action, enable healthier outcomes, and live healthier lives, which perfectly aligns with our mission at McCann Health."

Reid, who previously worked as a VP-Associate Creative Director at McCann in San Francisco early in his career, commented, "I cut my advertising teeth at McCann, so it's a bit of a homecoming. It's been inspiring to watch the agency change and evolve over the years, especially in healthcare. Both Marcia and Matt are all about work that really matters, and pushing boundaries to create campaigns, tools and programs that reinvent the doctor–patient conversations. The work they are creating ultimately leads to healthier outcomes and people living better lives. I'm really excited to be a part of all of that."

