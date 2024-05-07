John Rich, Renowned Country Music Singer, American Patriot, and Savvy Entrepreneur, Teams Up with Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT) as Shareholder and Strategic Partner

STUART, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Rich, a multi-platinum hit generator and music industry leader with a robust entrepreneurial and leadership resume will bring his passion and business acumen to Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies, LLC (BMRT) as a shareholder and Strategic Partner. BMRT stands at the forefront of revolutionizing public safety, military security, and healthcare through its groundbreaking patented Base Molecular Resonance™ technology (BMR™). This technology provides unparalleled security in war zones, large events, schools, and other public spaces, and can detect cancer at its earliest stages, potentially eliminating late-stage cancer diagnoses.

"John is a passionate, business leader with a deep commitment to service," said BMRT CEO and Co-Founder Robert "Bo" Short. "John is the perfect partner, with personal values that align seamlessly with our mission to transform security, protect our law enforcement and military heroes, and save lives. John is a true patriot, and we are proud to have him on our team."

"The opportunity to lend my insights and expertise to Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies is an honor," said John. "This is a game changing technology that can save millions of lives. Collaborating with Bo and Lee to serve our fellow Americans in this way is a true honor."

BMR™ technology, which utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at the subatomic level, has the remarkable ability to detect substances based on their nuclear composition. Demonstrated success extends to detecting every element on the periodic table and up to 200 types of cancer and other diseases. With its virtually limitless applications across seemingly countless industries, BMR™ technology will revolutionize the future.

According to Lee Duke, BMRT President and Co-founder, "Every molecular structure, from weapons ammunition to cancer, emits a resonant frequency that is detectable, both up close and at great distances, using the company's patented technology and system. Using a transmitter and receiver, our system sends and receives frequencies specific to materials of interest," said Duke. "In the case of public safety, this includes explosive materials and ammunition." The technology received a fully issued patent in November 2022 and has been validated through third-party studies.

Duke added, "John's passion for the men and women that serve in our military as defenders of our freedoms and his love for the children battling life-threatening diseases at places like St Jude Research Hospital make him a partner that serves our mission perfectly. We're proud to be collaborating with John with our transformational technology."

John's confidence and determination on stage and in the boardroom is mirrored in how he lives his personal life. Leveraging his leadership and business skills, John was the winner in 2011 of Donald Trump's Celebrity Apprentice. In the process, John raised $1.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a charitable cause to which he continues to dedicate his time and passion. John is also the founder and owner of Redneck Riviera Brands, a company focused on celebrating America's heroes through hospitality venues and an extensive spirits line available across the United States. Through this endeavor, the Redneck Riviera brand has donated more than 1.6 million dollars to the Folds of Honor, an organization providing college scholarships to children and spouses of fallen soldiers. Additionally, a newly formed partnership with the V.F.W. (Veterans of Foreign Wars), representing more than 1.5 million veteran lives, further shows his commitment to those who love and have served our country. A proud family man, John is happily married to his wife Joan and has two sons.

About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies, LLC (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of Quantum Physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMR™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats close up or at great distances, and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in cancer diagnostics, public safety, law enforcement, security, and military services.

For more information about BMRT and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.BMRT.io.

