John Rotonti from The Motley Fool Joins Islamorada Investment Management

ISLAMORADA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Islamorada Investment Management (IIM), a fee-only Registered Investment Adviser specializing in value investing, is pleased to announce John Rotonti Jr. has joined the company as a Portfolio Manager.

Rotonti previously spent almost nine years at The Motley Fool, where he was a Senior Analyst, head of investor training and development, and the lead stock-picker for a portfolio that purchased shares of profitable and growing businesses with long-term competitive advantages at discounted prices.

Rotonti received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and is the author of the book "A Manual on Common Stock Investing." A frequent guest on many investing podcasts, John's own podcast series is also available on Spotify at The JRo Show.

At IIM, in early 2025, John will begin managing a long-term, fundamental value portfolio focused on high-quality businesses run by excellent management teams. Investors interested in learning more can sign-up for emails from John at https://www.islainvest.com/jro/.

Managing Partner Cale Smith stated, "We're thrilled John is joining us. We take community, culture and character seriously – and John checks all those boxes and more. As a team of fiduciaries, we're as excited about adding John's analytical horsepower and love of value investing as we are about his integrity and work ethic. We look forward to our investors seeing first-hand the positive impact he will have at IIM."

John Rotonti said, "I'm very excited to be working with Cale and the wonderful team at Islamorada Investment Management. Everyone at IIM shares the fiduciary gene of putting clients first and working both hard and smart on behalf of clients. I look forward to bringing more value investing expertise to the firm's clients as we continue to grow the business in new, bigger, and better ways."

Rotonti is the latest addition to IIM, helping expand the firm's presence to clients in 22 states. Headquartered in Islamorada, the firm continues to expand its investment and financial planning services and will soon be announcing more news about its growth in 2025.

About Islamorada Investment Management

Islamorada Investment Management (IIM) is an independent, NAPFA-affiliated registered investment advisor based in the Florida Keys. As a fee-only firm founded in 2008, we are a true fiduciary and invest clients' money alongside our own in several proprietary strategies. We also manage diversified, low-cost index portfolios for long-term growth. As a fee-only firm, IIM does not accept any referral fees or compensation that is contingent upon the purchase or sale of a financial product.

