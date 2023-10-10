John S. Castle to Receive 2023 M&A Advisor Leadership Award

Branford Castle

10 Oct, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor, an industry-leading leadership organization covering insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, has announced that John S. Castle, President and CEO of private equity firm Branford Castle Partners, will be recognized as the recipient of the 2023 M&A Advisor Leadership Award.

Castle will be honored for his significant contributions to the M&A industry during the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala, a feature of the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit, on November 14-15, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. In addition, Castle will be inducted into The M&A Advisor's Hall of Fame. The M&A Advisor has given the leadership award annually for the past two decades and recipients include industry leaders, such as Corinne Ball, Randall S. Eisenberg, J. Scott Victor, Michelle H. Harner, Bob Profusek, John Reiss, Judge Kevin J. Carey, John Bolduc, Rodger Krouse, Marc Leder and Lorie Beers.

The M&A Advisor cited Castle for his career as an excellent and exemplary leader in the M&A and private equity industry and his leadership in giving back to the local community through volunteer work and fund raising for Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of New York.

"While I'm deeply honored to be receiving this award, much credit goes to the highly talented team at Branford Castle who over three decades have produced industry-leading results, while executing a thoughtfully developed investment strategy," said Castle. "Our Fund I and Fund II returns have solidified us as a top-tier investor, and we continue to be focused on future growth in the lower middle market."

Prior to joining Branford in 2002, Castle was a Director of Business Development at Airwave Wireless (an Idealab! Company, the leading Internet incubator in the early 2000s). Before that, he was an M&A Analyst at Dillon Read & Co.

Castle received an A.B. from Harvard College, where he was a John Harvard Scholar (top annual academic achievement) and a Cum Laude graduate. He was also a running back on the Harvard football team. Moreover, he received an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School. He has been a Co-Chairman of the Harvard Class of 1995 Fundraising Committee. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Riverdale Country School in New York City and is a Trustee of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York. 

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions through the industry's leading leadership organization. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier "think tank" and leadership organization for M&A, restructuring and financing professionals, providing a range of integrated services including: M&A Advisor Summits; M&A Advisor Awards; M&A Connects Online Community; and M&A TV. For additional information about The M&A Advisor's leadership services visit www.maadvisor.com.

