John S. Titus is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PRIOR LAKE, Minn., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John S. Titus is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his work in Product Design and Development and in acknowledgment of his work as the President and Owner of Perception, Inc.

With 40 years of experience in Electronics and Product Design and Development, Mr. Titus is a respected Owner and President at Perception, Inc.

John S. Titus

Mr. Titus has been interested in computers since he was young. He taught himself computer basics, and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Education from the University of Oklahoma. He also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Computer Graphics from the University of Michigan.

He is a highly awarded engineer and designer who has invented dozens of products. He holds more than 50 patents in the United States and internationally. One of his most important inventions is a heart attack predictor, which is used in open-heart surgery and Computerized Numerical Controllers (CNC).

Mr. Titus worked as the Vice President of National Computer Systems from 1985-1990. He co-founded Xtal Inc., where he worked from 1990-1995. After that, Mr. Titus co-founded Intercim, Inc., and remained as the Chief Technical Officer from 1995-2000. Mr. Titus frequently works with Jostens, one of the largest ring manufacturing plants in the world.

Perception, Inc. opened its doors in 1980. Mr. Titus founded the company over 40 years ago, and has been managing the development and early production of electronics, mechanical parts, and electromechanical products for his clients. He has also founded 15 other companies throughout his decades-long career.

He remains associated with the Society of Manufacturing Engineering. Mr. Titus worked as a mentor for FIRST High School Robotics from 2007-2015, where he helped high school students apply engineering techniques to competitive robotics design and fabrication. His team is the most decorated and highest performing Minnesotan team to date.

Today, Mr. Titus is the owner of a machine shop where he enjoys working on creating new mechanical and electrical devices. He looks forward to growing his business and furthering his career through networking. In the future, Mr. Titus hopes to grow his business and his career through networking.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of Lowell Jackson.

For more information, visit http://www.experienceperception.com/

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who