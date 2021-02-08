John Shay Joins TruSight's Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSight , the financial industry's leading provider of third-party risk data, today announced that John Shay, the chairman of AcadiaSoft, will join the TruSight Board of Directors. He joins a slate of other financial industry luminaries who have served on TruSight's Board since the founding of the company in 2017.

"We are pleased to welcome John to the TruSight Board of Directors," said TruSight CEO Jonathan Pressman. "His experience and expertise in regulatory issues, combined with his industry knowledge and connections, will be a tremendous asset to TruSight as we enter the next phase of our growth and expansion."

Shay is an experienced executive leader with a history of working in the financial services industry. He is a managing partner at Capital MarketServices, Inc., a wholly owned clearing and execution services business designed to improve market access for the non-bank community in the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. Shay also serves as senior advisor at Virtu Financial, where he provides counsel on all FICC-related issues.

"I am excited to join the TruSight team at such an important time in the company's evolution," said Shay. "The traction that TruSight has gained in the market is impressive, and I look forward to working with them to expand their footprint."

Earlier in his career, Shay was senior vice president and global head of fixed income and commodities at Nasdaq. He has also served as an advisor to the U.S. Treasury, CFTC, SEC, FED and Bank of England. Shay was formerly a member of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC), TMPG, FXPA and a Board Member of LCH Group. Shay holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.B.A. from Pace University's Lubin School of Business.

"TruSight is transforming third-party risk management for financial services companies with its innovative platform," said Cristina Kim, managing director of strategic investments at JPMorgan Chase. "The addition of John Shay to the Board will help TruSight bring more rigor and efficiency to the risk assessment and management process."

About TruSight

TruSight is the industry's leading third-party risk management (TPRM) utility platform, facilitating efficient and cost-effective collection of accurate third-party risk data. Created and backed by five of the largest global financial institutions, including American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, TruSight combines best practices and standardization to execute comprehensive risk assessments once and deliver to many—enabling financial institutions to gain greater visibility into potential risks and manage third-party relationships more efficiently and effectively.

