John Sherwin with Freedonia Custom Research to Present at IMFA Annual Conference

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedonia Custom Research Co-Director, John Sherwin, will present at the 26th IMFA Annual Conference in CA on September 12 at 9 am. The presentation What's Next for Molded Fiber Packaging? will feature Opportunities in a Sustainability-Driven Market. The presentation is on September 12 from 9:00 to 9:30 AM.

John Sherwin is the Co-Director of Freedonia's Custom Research Group. Mr. Sherwin has experience in target market forecasting, consumer research, value-chain, and competitor analysis. At Freedonia, Sherwin has worked on a broad range of projects with a focus on packaging and other industrial markets.

Mr. Sherwin commented about his presentation, "Molded fiber is rapidly replacing plastic in markets such as egg cartons, takeout containers, protective packaging, food trays, and multipack carrier rings, driven by its biodegradability, sustainability, and growing regulations against single-use plastics. Demand for molded fiber products is expected to increase significantly, especially in regions with stricter regulations and growing environmental awareness".

The International Molded Fiber Association (IMFA) has represented manufacturers of molded fiber products, industry suppliers and service providers since 1997.

The Conference will discuss industry updates and provide networking opportunities:

Learn the latest advancements in the molded fiber industry.

in the molded fiber industry. Expand, diversify, and strengthen professional networks .

. Discover insights into renewable molded fiber packaging .

. Connect with global manufacturers, equipment and service providers, suppliers, and industry experts.

About Freedonia Custom Research

With more than 20 years of experience conducting primary and secondary market research, Freedonia Custom Research specializes in client-specific, value-added market research. Our work-for-hire research is never shared with others and provides mission-critical insights for key industry players across the globe.

The Freedonia Group

The Freedonia Group is a premier international business research company, providing clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. The Freedonia Group's brands also include Packaged Facts, a trusted provider of consumer market research on food & beverage, pet products and services, demographics, and financial services, and Simba Information, the leading authority for market intelligence and forecasts on the education and professional publishing industries. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

